Jack Miller wins the second this season

The Aussie celebrated their season victory in the Moto GP class at Le Mans.

Two weeks after the race was on Jerez he sat Ducati– Drivers also in French Grand Prix Before, he defeated fellow French brand Johan Zarco And his compatriot, who started from the first place Fabio Quartararo On Yamaha by.

For the first time in nearly four years, there was a race with a bike changeover in the first class. After only five laps (out of 27), the riders picked up a motorcycle with rain tires from the pits when the rain was pouring. Miller was driving pretty fast, and he had to go twice in the extended penalty ring and still be clearly dominant.

After changing the bike he was a six-time world champion Marc Marquez The first to lead in the third race only after breaking a long injury. The Spaniard overtook it again, fell twice into the rain and was eliminated. Old star Valentino Rossi The eleventh ended.

Maximilian Kuffler speculated

at Moto3Austria missed a class Maximilian Kofler on him KTM Third place in the 16 points only a thin chip. In tough conditions and rainy tires, but the asphalt increasingly dry, Kofler lost a good 53 seconds to the Spanish winner Sergio Garcia On Spanish GasGas motorcycle. The road also claimed many lives, World Cup leader Sovereign Pedro Acosta Influenced, he finished eighth and was 54 points ahead of his first rival, Garcia.

"This is of course very disappointing. The drier it gets, the more difficult my motorcycle becomes, and I have no chance against the competitors from the back," said the 20-year-old Austrian top player, who started the race from 22nd on the net at the same time. He managed to achieve in the top ten.