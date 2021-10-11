The World Health Organization now guarantees that the Chinese vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac require three doses

experts from World Health Organization The World Health Organization confirmed on Monday that the Chinese vaccines developed by the Sinovac and Sinopharm laboratories, which are based on inactivated viruses, need three doses, so far only two have been vaccinated.

“All evidence indicates that a third dose is needed Mexican expert Alejandro Craviotto, head of the World Health Organization’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE), said at a press conference, referring to Chinese serology.

The WHO recommendation could affect vaccination programs not only in China, where most of the 2,200 million doses come from these two laboratories, but also in Latin American countries, especially Argentina, which Received 30 million doses of Sinopharm so farThe most widely distributed vaccine in the country.

While Europe and the United States have not yet approved the use of Sinovac and Sinopharm, The World Health Organization has included it in the list of emergency uses It called on the international community to do so also to avoid discrimination in entry for travelers from some countries.

Craviotto further indicated that these third doses must first be given People over 60 years oldThe age group most susceptible to infection with MERS-CoV after vaccination with Sinovac or Sinopharm.

The green light for a third dose, currently limited to certain groups, comes after the World Health Organization requested in August that booster doses not be given until the end of September due to persistent inequality in the distribution of vaccines, a period that was extended after weeks until January. 2022.

The SAGE specialist, a group of experts who met last week to discuss global vaccination strategies, also opened the door for a third dose of Covid to people who had been vaccinated with Sinovac or Sinopharm to be one of the others approved by the World Health Organization, as Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen or AstraZeneca.

The WHO recommendation also includes all immunosuppressed people, regardless of which vaccine they received. Dr Kate O’Brien, Director of the World Health Organization’s Immunization Service, indicated that this third dose should be injected “One to three months” After the second to achieve maximum effectiveness.

The Sinopharm vaccine was approved by Anmat a few days ago to be applied to boys between the ages of 3 and 11 years. The decision sparked controversy because it was an administrative mandate Only two countries have immunized minors with this vaccine, the United Arab Emirates and China.

Also, phase III studies in children with this vaccine have not yet been completed.

