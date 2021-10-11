10 lakh children’s lives are threatened..!

UNICEF warned

Kabul: It is well known that Afghanistan entered into a deep crisis after the invasion of the Taliban. According to international reports, the situation there seriously affects children. In this context, UNICEF revealed that 10 children suffer from malnutrition this year alone. It also warned that children are at risk of losing their lives if immediate action is not taken in such cases.

UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Omar Abdi toured the country to monitor the situation of children in Afghanistan, which is facing an acute crisis. As part of this, he examined children at the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital in Kabul and found that many of the children were severely malnourished. In addition, measles and acute diarrhea have been shown to increase the risk of health problems in childhood.

Omar Abdi, who later met with Taliban leaders, called for immediate action on basic medical facilities, immunization, nutrition, fresh water and sanitation for children. He warned that the children’s condition would become more miserable otherwise. In particular, Omar Abdi advised Taliban leaders to immediately resume the distribution of Kovid-19, polio and measles vaccines. According to UNICEF, polio is the highest in the world, only in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the United Nations recently expressed concern that it is not known whether more than 30 percent of the country’s population eats at least one meal per day. At the same time, she warned that the country’s food stocks were also at risk of filling up completely in a few more days. In this context, the United Nations called on the international community to intervene to help prevent the crisis in Afghanistan from turning into a disaster in the coming days.