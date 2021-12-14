Do you live with a scam virus? Taiwanese look at “South Korea’s medical collapse” and sigh: I still don’t know enough

Life Center / Reported by Huang Yunxuan

South Korea’s epidemic changed from November 1 to the prevention strategy of “living with the virus”. However, the number of confirmed cases has repeatedly reached new highs. The number of severe cases and deaths has not decreased due to the high rate of vaccine vaccination. Instead, the metropolitan area’s medical meltdown occurred. South Korea also urgently tightened its anti-epidemic measures on the sixth day, causing the outside world to wonder, “Is coexisting with the virus a fraud?” Many Taiwanese also believe that “living in Taiwan should suffice”.

According to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea’s Central Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters reported on the morning of the 13th that as of 0:00 on the 13th, South Korea had a total of 5,817 confirmed cases and 40 deaths on Sunday (12/12) . ), and the total number of confirmed cases nationwide reached 523088, 4293 deaths, setting this figure as a record for “the highest number of new infections on Sunday”.

The South Korean Epidemic Prevention Department believes that the main reason is that winter helps the virus spread, and the spread of the new type of novel coronavirus Omicron has made the overall epidemic situation in South Korea more severe. It should be noted that the confirmed cases in the capital amounted to 4,292 cases, exceeding the total number of new cases, and 74% of confirmed cases were increased.

▲ South Korea’s medical supplies may be on the verge of collapse, and “coexistence with the virus” is temporarily suspended. (Image / Retrieved from Pixabay)

Medical volume in South Korea could become more compact. The utilization rate of intensive care beds in South Korea has reached 79%, and the occupancy rate of intensive care beds in the metropolitan area has reached 83.9%. And in some areas, there are almost no ICU beds, and more than 1,500 patients are waiting for beds.

Previously, the South Korean government set a standard where the rate of intensive care beds was 75% when the occupancy rate reached 75%. However, both the capital region and South Korea have already exceeded the standard. Therefore, South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced on December 6 that “South Korea is not banned.” The process was forced to merge, and epidemic prevention measures were tightened.” The policy of coexistence with the virus lasted for 36 days and was officially declared a success.

“Living with the virus” appears to be a major global trend. Only a few countries such as Taiwan and China insist on getting rid of zero. However, the lifting of South Korea’s and Singapore’s bans led to the collapse of Medicare. We also began to discuss “and is ‘symbiosis with viruses’ the right direction?

After seeing the South Korean epidemic, many people said, “With the exaggerated transmission rate and limited vaccine protection, coexistence is just a lie to evade responsibility,” “Do you still want to cry for coexistence?” Is coexistence possible? The argument is based on the effective protection of vaccines. Facts have established that vaccines are not as effective as originally expected or claimed. “Also, coexistence is foolishness,” “But the virus will automatically weaken in Japan, but it will explode in South Korea across the sea.” “The Taiwanese are still not satisfied,” “What do they want to coexist? The virus parasitizes and engulfs the host.”

