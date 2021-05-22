The Voice of Passion: Wolf Dieter Bushman is 70 years old

22.05.2021



| birthday

Peter Middle

For 30 years, Wolf-Dieter Poschmann has had a critical influence on sports broadcasting on ZDF – as presenter of “Current Sports Studio” as head of the sports division and most recently as chief sports reporter. On May 22, he will celebrate his 70th birthday.

A specialist in athletics, soccer, triathlon and speed skating, Wolf-Dieter Poschmann was a heart-and-soul journalist who worked from 1988 to 2016, among others, at eight Summer Olympics and six Winter Olympics. He was accorded a high degree of recognition and confidence when he was allowed to comment five times on the opening and twice on the closing ceremony of ZDF during this period.

Wolf Dieter Bushman was especially impressed with the opening ceremony at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta (USA), as it was not known in advance who would light the Olympic torch. The surprise was big when boxing legend Muhammad Ali, already severely afflicted with Parkinson’s disease, accepted the torch with a trembling hand and lit the Olympic torch. “Ali Ali” chanted to the crowd of 80,000 spectators. The volume of the pitch on the field was deafening, and it was not former US President Bill Clinton who cried passionately.

Wolf Dieter Bushman will always remember this touching moment, as well as the moment when Nils Schumann was at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney (Australia) in the 800m final after a tactical masterpiece in 1 minute 45.08 minutes world record holder Wilson Kipketer of Denmark (1) : 45.14 minutes) and Algeria’s Gaber Said-Gerni (1: 45.16 minutes) completely surprisingly descended on their home turf in a row and thus won their first Olympic gold in the lap distance won by Germany.

Wolf Dieter Bushman visited Niels Schumann before the Sydney victory

“This sentiment also had a personal note for me because I compiled a longer article on Niels Schumann in the run-up to Sydney. I was with him in Erfurt for three days, until a friendly relationship developed between us. When I became an Olympic champion, I was so touched that my voice was cut off and I had to I shut my microphone off for a little while, “” remembers a longtime ZDF sports commentator.

Niels Schumann’s victory was an emotional moment for television viewers too, because Wolf Dieter Bushman knew better than anyone how to make the atmosphere on the stadium visible on home screens with his unprecedented passion. The Mainz guy formed a well-trained duo in several athletics with his suspense partner Peter Lessel, who still works for the ZDF today.

In 1986 Wolf Dieter Buschmann started a ZDF freelance business. He made a big leap forward in his career in 1994 when he was allowed to run “Current Sports Studio” for the first time. By 2011, he had hosted the ZDF cult program 280 times. His confident demeanor earned him such great recognition, that he was named TV Journalist of the Year several times. In 2011, a deep expert in the field of athletics received the Media Award from the German Athletics Federation.

German Marathon runner-up in 1973

Wolf-Dieter Poschmann brand also included his interviews, which quickly gained access to athletes. He was able to sympathize with her mentality because he himself came from competitive sports. Between 1973 and 1986, the international competitor was 15 times represented in nearly all German championships and was usually among the top five in long-distance races.

He achieved the best ranking in 1973 when he suddenly became the German runner-up at the Marathon in Eschborn. With his best of 7: 54.50 minutes on the 3000 meters, 13: 35.07 minutes on the 5000 meters, 28: 28.64 minutes on the 10,000 meters, 8: 32.20 minutes over the 3000 meters, 1: 03:36 hours in the half marathon (then number German record) and 2:19:29 in the marathon, “Poschi”, as his fellow runners call him, remains one of Germany’s strongest long-distance runners today.

Knowing today, the winner of several major road races, who started during his spell with LG Rheinberg, TV Wattenscheid, LG Jägermeister Bonn and ASV Köln, did a lot differently. “In the past, I trained hard and didn’t rate the payback value enough. If things go well for me, I usually train more the next day. As a result, I messed up my potential participation in the Montreal Olympic Games in the 1976. Marathon.”

No sadness

When it comes to his own sporting activities, the performance concept no longer plays the boy’s birthday. To keep fit, he jogs, bikes and trains in his fitness room and has played golf for ten years. After so many years full of events, he cannot do without sport – just like his work in moderation, who is highly regarded in road races and athletics meetings, and who wants to continue when things return to normal in the juvenile sector.

The fact that the former ZDF sporting chief has not appeared on screen since his retirement in 2016 is not an issue for him. On the contrary: “I am happy that I am no longer on the road every weekend or, as I used to be at major international events, for several weeks. Now, my wife and I, who used to be without a lot, are enjoying life without any time restrictions.” .

A new perspective on the Olympic Games

Until July 23, when the Olympic Games opened in Tokyo (Japan), Wolf Dieter Bushman would not be sad: “During my work at ZDF, I experienced a lot of exciting and wonderful things and was able to enjoy a small part of the wonderful things. The sporting moments are. I am very grateful. Therefore, I will not miss anything in the future. “

While broadcasting from Tokyo, he especially wants to watch decisions in his favorite sports, track and field, football and triathlon in a relaxed manner. Experience gaming from the perspective of a TV viewer will be a whole new feeling for him after 30 years.