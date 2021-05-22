Spain, Italy, Greece and France will not present the Green List in the next update

It appears increasingly unlikely that Spain, Greece, Italy and France will put together a “green list” for UK travel in the upcoming update, despite the Justice Minister saying the government is “very keen to see as many countries as possible”. the list.

“This means more vacation opportunities and easier transportation that make the vacation a distinctly enjoyable experience, so we will continue, as we see in the guide, to add countries,” said Robert Buckland. Sky News.

Meanwhile, the Scottish government has taken a different approach: The four UK medical officials said creating the green list should be the exception rather than the rule, with countries only being added to the list where there are very good reasons for doing so. He. She. .

The Green List of countries from which travelers do not face quarantine upon their return to the UK is currently limited to only 12 destinations.

Boris Johnson said “quite a few” countries could be added to the first overhaul of the traffic light system, scheduled for the first week of June, according to reports. The Telegraph.

He reportedly made the remarks at a Conservative Party committee meeting in 1922, saying that “impending mistakes” roughly marked in green would likely cut short this time.

The contenders are believed to be Malta, Finland, Grenada, the Cayman Islands, Fiji, the British Virgin Islands, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Turks, Caicos and Anguilla.

But most tourist areas in Europe – Croatia, Spain, Italy, France and Greece – are unlikely to switch from amber to green in the next government reshuffle.

The Ministry of Transport has yet to follow the “island approach” that characterizes, for example, the Canary Islands and Spain, although infection rates were much lower in the past.

Buckland said he believed “a lot” of the public could be trusted to isolate themselves after a state visit on the amber list.

He told ITV Good morning Great Britain: “I think you can count on a lot of people to do the right thing when they come back and isolate themselves.”

But he added, “I think we should keep repeating these messages: Green goes, Enjoy. Amber doesn’t.”

International leisure travel became legal again on 17 May in Great Britain with a traffic light system.

Countries are classified as green, amber, or red based on levels of risk and varying severity restrictions specified accordingly.

While it is no longer illegal to travel abroad on vacation, the government has stressed that green-list destinations should only be visited for entertainment purposes.

During the PMQ sessions on May 19, Boris Johnson said: “It is very clear: You should not go to the Amber List country except for some severe conditions, such as the serious illness of a family member. You should not go to the“ Amber List ”country on vacation. .

Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary Grant Shaps described the Red List countries as “those that should only be visited in extreme circumstances.”

This has led to some confusion for the British travelers, with many of them questioning why the countries are not divided by red or only green.