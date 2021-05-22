WinOptimizer 17 free: We are giving away the full version!



Panagiotes colocythas



We bring you the full version of WinOptimizer 17. Get it fast, as offer is only valid for a short time.



Free for a short time: Ashampoo WinOptimizer 17 © Ashampoo

During Whitsun, we provide one or more great full copies every day. So it is worth checking pcwelt.de every day! Starting today, Saturday May 22, 2021, you will receive the full version of Ashampoo WinOptimizer 17 for a short while!



For free download: Ashampoo WinOptimizer 17



Caution: The full version must be activated after installation and upon first start-up with a valid email address and Ashampoo account. To do this, follow the instructions in the “About to be done!” Window.

Note: The full version is available for free for at least 24 hours. The promotion ends once the download link above becomes inactive or clickable.

Information about the free full version

Ashampoo WinOptimizer 17 (Value: 20 €) cleans, protects and optimizes your computer. You can easily create new storage space, deactivate unwanted services, and speed up your computer with a few clicks of the mouse. You can also use the tool to effectively protect your privacy and adjust Windows system. WinOptimizer 17 contains a total of 38 powerful modules with which you can facilitate your work with the computer.

With one-click optimization, you can solve many problems on your computer at the same time with one click. Three modules come into play and ensure your PC is deeply cleaned. Internet Cleaner removes browsing traces, which not only take up a lot of space but also threaten your privacy. Drive cleaner removes unnecessary files from your hard drive and creates new space on it. Registry Cleaner removes unnecessary entries from the registry, thus avoiding system problems and speeding up the system.

Among other things, these are the most important functions: