The senator who led Trump’s isolation measures has been hospitalized

The Senator presides over the session isolation Former President of the United States Donald Trump card, Patrick Leahy, taken to hospital after looking fine while taking oath as a jury, Tuesday (1/26).

His voice was hoarse while he was swearing in. As a precaution, he was taken to hospital.

The 80-year-old has presided over Trump’s impeachment trial as he is the oldest Democratic senator who currently holds a majority in the Senate.





“Senator Leahy is in the office and he is not doing well,” his spokesman said in a statement. France Press agency.

Doctors recommended that he be transferred to a local hospital for observation.

The US House of Representatives officially sent an impeachment article against Trump to the Senate on Monday.

Trump has been impeached for inciting his supporters to storm the Capitol on January 6.

The riot resulted in the killing of a Capitol Hill policeman and four other people.

A total of 100 senators will be the jury at the trial. The trial itself will begin on February 9th.

The Democrats are expected to go to great lengths to persuade 17 Republican senators – the number needed to get a two-thirds majority to impeach Trump.

Several prominent Republicans have played down the Democratic Party’s ability to impeach Trump. For political and constitutional reasons, some Republican politicians believe that the Democrats cannot get at least 17 votes from their party for a two-thirds majority to convict Trump.

