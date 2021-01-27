Wonder Nai Gjab; He passed away 25 years ago, and he’s now a new song with his voice – South Korea’s ai dead superstar voice test | Top latest breaking Marathi news

Mumbai With the help of changing technology, humans start dreaming of progress early on. He began to believe that the concept of a time machine could predict the past and the future. After the 2G journey, the car is now ahead of 4G. With the help of newly arrived artificial intelligence, it is starting to do things beyond imagination. His journey is amazing.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the pinnacle of the singer who passed away 25 years ago and now the song is recorded with his voice. The song was released on social media.

South Korea recorded a song with the voice of a famous singer with artificial assistance. What distinguishes this is that the singer who recorded this song with his voice has gone to the house of God. The audience is happy to hear the singer’s song. However, some have expressed their dissatisfaction with such an experience.

The singer’s name is Kim Kwang Sook. He passed away in 1996. Now, 25 years later, the Korean public will listen to his songs. Seokchi “A Letter From a Private”, “Song of My Life” and “In the Wilderness.” These songs are very popular. He also has a large number of followers on social media accounts with his name.

Kim Kwang was a South Korean star at the time. SBS, the national broadcaster of South Korea, has organized a program called Shatabdi. It will be a competition between human and artificial intelligence. Kim Kwang Seok will be performing at this time. In fact, this isn’t the first time Korea has performed a song this way.

In December 2020, he released a song by late singer Shin Hye Chul on a music channel called Mnet. Shin Hai passed away in 2014.