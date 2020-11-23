Nintendo reimposed time-travel restrictions from New Horizons

Winter update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons It was recently released on the Nintendo Switch, and it will allow players to participate in Turkey Day and Toy Day events. However, players who enjoy using the so-called “time travel” option in the game have found that Nintendo has reinstated restrictions on their ability to do so. With the new update, the company banned players from just moving their calendar forward to participate in these events. Players can still travel back in time to return to previous holiday events, like Halloween, but playing events like Turkey Day and Games Day is not an option at this time.

It should be noted that the current method is how to deal with events in the beginning new Horizons; Players were unable to jump into holiday events due to the way the online system records to validate the game card history prior to the event. As for recent events, this restriction appears to have been relaxed, but has now been re-enforced for Turkey Day and Games Day.

Time travel has long been a controversial feature of the Animal Crossing series, and fans are divided over the practice. Since the first game was released on GameCube, players have taken advantage of the internal clock to participate in the events early on. Some time-traveling fans like to play the game at their own pace, but the Nintendo Switch makes it easy for players to upload and share content. It likely played a role in Nintendo’s decision-making process, and his efforts reduced the likelihood of players spoiling holiday events to others, unintentionally, or otherwise.

However, that’s not the only way Nintendo places restrictions on time travel. While the previous Animal Crossing games have been released with all the holiday content already in the game, new Horizons These events have been released as game updates, instead. Not only did this help prevent spoilers regarding game content, but it also helped keep players involved in the game. Animal Crossing: New Horizons It was released again in March, but the game is clearly still very popular. If everyone was able to see and share all of the holiday content in advance, some of the appeal of these events might be reduced.

