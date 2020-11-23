Sneed, Okafor and Hardman will be active Chiefs-Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs released their list of inactive players ahead of their Week 11 match against Raiders of Las Vegas On Sunday Night Football.

Here is the failure of the Presidents in tonight’s match against the Raiders: WWR Sami Watkins

With Tedrick Thompson

CB Bobbitt Keys

LB Darius Harris

T Ricky Sales-Jones

Tim Ward

DT Calin Saunders – Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) November 22, 2020

As expected, Cornback By Garius Snead And a defensive end Alex Okafor The match will be appropriate after activating it from the injured reserve on Saturday. Snead missed six matches after breaking his collarbone in Week 3 against Baltimore crowsOkafor missed the last three matches after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 6 vs. Buffalo bills. Mikul Hardman – Just removed from the Reserve / COVID list on Saturday – it will be active for the game.

On Saturday, ample reception Sami Watkins (Hamstrings / calf) reduced to Outside For this game after it’s listed as Doubtful In the president’s final injury report on Friday. On Wednesday – after a week of rest during the farewell – there was hope that Watkins would be ready to return for this match, but that hope faded as he was limited in practice on Thursdays and Fridays. He’s been out since the sixth week.

Defensive end Taco Charlton (The ankle) hasn’t been exercised all week and has been listed as Outside In a report on Friday. He also placed the heads of the reserves in the injured reserves on Saturday. Under special injured reserve rules, he and Schwartz will be on the reserve list for a minimum of three weeks.

Backup offensive line Mike Remers (Rib) as Doubtful On Friday, but it will be available to play on Sunday night. To be expected instead of the correct intervention Mitchell SchwartzWhich presidents backed up for the injured on Saturday. But if the Remmers don’t start – or if his rib injury erupts during the match – expect an unpolished rookie Yasir Durant To take its place on the right side of the line.

Practice a wide reception squad Gerig Dieter And two offensive lines Brian Weitzman They have been promoted to the active list for this game. Under the one-game boarding rules, they will both automatically return to the coaching team on Monday.

The rest of the inactive heads should be considered healthy scratches. Defensive end Tim Ward It will be inactive for its first game since it was activated in the roster on November 12th. Defensive intervention Calin Saunders Not fit for his third game in a row. Tedric Thompson’s safety will miss his second match in a row.

Raiders have also released their Idle List.

Here are the Raiders’ hiding spots for tonight’s game: QB Marcus Mariotta

RB Galen Richard

OT Sam Young

DT Morris Hearst

OL John Simpson

DT Daniel Ross – Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) November 22, 2020

Raiders scored defensive tackle Maurice Hearst (Ankle) as a limited participant practically throughout the week and named him as Doubtful For the game. Running back Galen Richard (Sadr) didn’t train at all this week and also got a Doubtful Friday. Neither of them will play against the presidents.

The biggest story this week was the number of players on the team’s backup / COVID roster. As many as nine Raiders defenders were on the roster this week – but on Saturday, six were returned to the roster: Defensive End Jordan Ki, Defensive backs Jonathan Abram And the Isaiah JohnsonDefensive interventions Owner CollinsAnd the Jonathan Hankins And the Kendall Vickers. All of them will be active against the bosses.

Meanwhile, the end is defensive Clin Ferrell, Correct handling Trent Brown And back Corey Littleton Stay on the Invaders’ COVID / Reserve list and will not be available Sunday night.

Defensive end squad practice David Irving He also came off the COVID roster on Saturday and was upgraded to the active roster, along with the defensive ending Chris Smith And the defensive back Gavin White.