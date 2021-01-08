Gamasutra – Press Releases – Pre-order Missile Dancer 2D shooter now

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]

Tokyo, Japan. – January 8The tenth 2020 Global game publisher I say Announce 2D photography Dancer missile It will be released on Thursday 21stYo January 2021 in America, Europe, the United Kingdom and other Western territories with support from Nintendo Switch. Digital Edition $ 9.99.

This game continues in collaboration with the Japanese publisher Director. New games arrive in the western regions of Japan, directly on your Nintendo Switch!

Created by TERARINGAMES, the Japanese developer behind the science fiction game Gemini Arms, Dancer missile It features fast-paced 2D action where players fly fighter jets to infiltrate the enemy base and stop them before the end.

In different shmup experiences your bullets from your fighter plane will not hurt enemy. Instead, they are your best choice against incoming attacks! To destroy your enemies, you’ll need to expand your radar and pin it on them to take down them with a powerful missile attack!

You can increase the range of blocking radar and the number of missiles containing bonus items after defeating enemies. do not hit!

Dancer missile It features two game modes: Arcade Mode, Time Attack and Co-op for offline playing with a friend.

Nintendo Online Store: https://www.dico4players.com/r/?s=missiledancer&l=eshop

Official site: https://www.dico4players.com/missiledancer/

Features

The most obvious design for a frenzied movement. The same button is used to launch and expand your radar, and when fired, launch your attack.

Play alone or with a friend in co-op.

Three difficulty levels to test your skills during the game stages.

Two game modes: Arcade and Against the Clock. Complete the story like in the old arcade machines or try the best score in a 3 minute attack.

Leaderboards to score and show your best results.

Choose your path. Landscape or portrait playback on the Nintendo Switch.

You can add bitmap fonts to the gameplay of old CRT monitors.

Localized for your language: English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and Japanese.

About DICO

DICO is a global publisher and developer of video games, including games, interactive entertainment and animation.

Building on DICO’s experience in successfully launching various games and content, DICO will continue to offer entertainment in various formats to the world, including Japan.

Please visit https://www.dico4u.com/en/ for more details.

Game information

Game title: Dancer missile

date of publication: January 21, 2021

platform: Nintendo Switch

cut it: 54MB (about)

3 game modes: TV mode, desktop mode and laptop mode!

Players: Player

Supporta Nintendo Switch Pro controller

Good heart: Arcade, shooter, action

Supported languages: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Spanish and Japanese in Latin America

Evaluation: ESRB Teen, PEGI 7, USK 12

