Hello again, Voyager 2! NASA is sending out its first call for interstellar space exploration since March

1 hour ago Marsh Tyler
NASA has just praised its Voyager 2 probe in interstellar space for the first time in more than seven months.

Voyager 2 processors sent a batch of test orders to the spacecraft on Thursday (October 29) using the Deep Space Station 43 (DSS43) radio antenna in Canberra, Australia. Voyager 2 NASA officials confirmed in an update on Monday (Nov.2) that they recorded the instructions and implemented them without incident.

