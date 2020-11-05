Jefferson County has moved to a state's `` high risk '' level of COVID-19 disk due to the continuing rise in cases.

Jefferson County, Colorado – Jefferson County is among three counties that tightened restrictions on Wednesday as the new coronavirus continues to spread rapidly across Colorado.

Jefferson County Public Health was informed Wednesday that it will be brought back to the safest level at home – the high risk level in State’s COVID-19 Phone Call Cases continue to increase, hospital admissions and the rate of positive tests continue to rise at an alarming rate.

Safer at Home – High risks (formerly known as Safer at Home – Level 3) reduce restaurant capacity to 25%, along with 25% of capacity limits in offices, retail, places of worship, and non-critical manufacturing facilities. Gyms and fitness centers are also subject to capacity rules, along with indoor events, outdoor events, and outdoor geared services. Indoor events can hold up to 50 people, if capacity is less than 25%. Outdoor events can host 75 people, or 25% capacity, whichever is less.

The new restrictions will take effect on Monday, November 9 at 5 PM

Over the past two weeks, there were 2,513 cases of the virus in Jefferson County, or 431 cases per 100,000 residents, according to Jefferson County public health officials. And they said hospitalizations over the same time period – from October 20 through November 2 – also increased by more than 75% across the region. The country’s positivity rate is 7.7%.

Safer levels at home start at 175 cases per 100,000 people and anything more than 350 cases per 100,000 people who qualify for the stay-at-home phase, according to the state’s COVID-19 Public Health Connection.

“We had hoped that we could avoid these new restrictions, but unfortunately cases continued to increase in GEFCO and across the state.” Dr Margaret Hoffman, Director of Community Health Services at JCPH, said, “At the same time, we realize that this has been a long time event, and we are all seeing different levels. From burnout. ”“ It is important to remember all the reasons why we work so hard to keep ourselves, our loved ones and society healthy. Whether it’s about enjoying celebrations together sooner, protecting our healthcare workers who are dealing with burnout, or helping keep our favorite schools and businesses open, we have many reasons to work together to save lives.

Jefferson County Public Health continues to urge its residents to wear a mask, maintain an appropriate social distance of at least 6 feet, avoid gatherings with people who do not live in your home and observe proper hygiene by washing your hands for 20 seconds.

The test is recommended for those with symptoms Across the county’s many free test sites, Those who feel sick are advised to stay home and quarantine for at least 14 days.

Plus Jefferson County, Boulder County Implemented Safer at Home – High Risk Restrictions Shortly after the declaration of Jefferson County, City and County of Broomfield He said he would do the same.

State officials in recent weeks – Including on Wednesday – Colorado residents have warned of a spike in cases and hospitalizations, saying Colorado may exceed ICU capacity during its winter break if current trends continue.