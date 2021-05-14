The Lion King returns to Playhouse Square for the fifth time in October

Playhouse Square, which recently enjoyed sparking an advertisement for the show, Let The Cat Out of the Bag, on social media, announcing the return of the world’s # 1 musical, The Lion King.

The successful musical will be shown at the Cleveland State Theater for 16 shows from October 1 to 15, with tickets selling at 10 a.m. June 21 at playhousesquare.org or 216-241-6000.

The trip makes Cleveland the first city in North America to host the “Lion King” five separate times.

“We are delighted to be reuniting with the Lion King family after several months of separation,” Jack Eldon, vice president of local tours at Disney Stage Production, said in a prepared statement. “It will be very touching when we meet again in Cleveland, a city that has welcomed us warmly for the past two decades.”

How is it going with Hokana Matata?

“The Lion King will make a triumphant return to Cleveland at a time when families are looking for ways to reconnect and create new memories, and what better way to do that by rehearsing this wonderful and cheerful show together?” Gina Vernaci, President and CEO of Playhouse Square, said in a press release.

Previews will begin on October 1st, and opening night will begin at 7:30 PM on October 5th. The show will take place at 8 pm Tuesday through Friday, and from 1:30 pm to 7:30 pm on Saturdays and 1:00 pm and 6:30 pm on Sundays.

Playhouse Square and “The Lion King” will adhere to local, county and state guidelines and the Communicable Disease Control Center at the time of the show. For current Playhouse Square health and safety guidelines, visit playhousesquare.org/safety.

Here are some stats for Disney’s fun big cat shows:

• More than 20 million viewers in more than 80 cities in North America watched the works of the North American tour of “The Lion King”.

• Since its Broadway premiere on November 13, 1997, more than 100 million people have watched 25 global productions. The offer was presented in nine languages: English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese.

• By the end of 2021, all nine global productions of “The Lion King” will return to their March 2020 closing dates: on Broadway; West End of London; Hamburg. Tokyo; Madrid. North America tour. Japan; UK, Ireland and separate production on an international tour.

• “The Lion King”, which has starred in more than 100 cities in 21 countries on every continent except Antarctica, has a world total that surpasses any movie, Broadway show or any other entertainment title in box office history.

The Lion King won 6 Tony Awards in 1998: Best Music, Best Landscape Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Timor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Musician. Director (Timur). Taymour, also a designer, is the first woman to win a Tony Award for directing a musical.

• The Broadway directing includes songs by Elton John and Tim Rice from the animated movie “The Lion King” as well as three new songs by John and Rice. Additional music material from South Africa is Lippo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Timor, and Hans Zimmer.

For more information on shows around the world, see LionKing.com.

Thon Plan

Piano-a-thon will be shown at Akron Children’s Hospital, a marathon piano fundraising show performed by district students, by default for the 21st year in a row, and shown on Facebook June 7-11 and on the Piano -a- YouTube channel.

Funds raised during the event will benefit the John C. Foundation and Elaine Thompson Piano-a-thon for music therapy. The gift created by Hammamet supports the palliative care unit at Akron Children’s Hospital, in particular the Department of Music Therapy.

Last year, more than 140 students from 25 teachers in six counties raised nearly $ 20,000 from Endowment Sponsors.

Interested students can ask their tutor to contact Cathy Merwin on [email protected] for more information. Piano recordings for this event are scheduled for May 21. See donation.akronchildrens.org / plan-a-thon for a donation and for more information.

Shooting Apollo

Apollo’s Fire released a video of their “Tapestry: Jewish Ghettos of Baroque Italy” concert, which they performed live at various venues in Northeast Ohio in March. The nonprofit promises close-up shots and high-quality audio that make viewers look like they’re on stage with the musicians.

Fifteen musicians weave rugs, from prayer to celebration, at this concert. The concert will feature Daphna Moore on record and soprano Ashley Foreman, Chancellor Daniel Moody, Tenor Jacob Perry and Baritone Jeffrey Strauss.

The video costs $ 20 and is available for 30 days of broadcasting. Visit apollosfire.org/event/togressry to purchase tickets and view the printed concert schedule online.

Bourbon peek

This is the arts fundraiser and dream of a bourbon fanatic: Dancing Wheels Bourbon Blitz Raffle.

Cleveland-based nonprofit Dancing Wheels is celebrating its 40th anniversary by providing access to the arts for dancers of all abilities with a special event, which takes place over 50 hard-to-find bottles. Lottery tickets cost $ 50 each.

Only 1,000 tickets will be sold, so each ticket sold has a 1 in 20 chance of winning. Buyers of lottery tickets have a chance to win a bottle of over $ 2,000.

To date, the organization has sold nearly 500 tickets. Sales will remain open until all 1,000 tickets are sold out or Friday noon, whichever comes first. to look at her https://dancingwheels.org/bourbon-blitz-raffle for more information.

New Play Festival

The Cleveland Playhouse announced the return of the new Earth Theater Festival as a virtual two-part mapping event on Saturday. The event is a celebration of a new Cleveland-inspired theatrical development with theatrical anthologies of five playwrights commissioned through the Roe Green Fund for New American Plays. They are George Brandt, Phichit Chum, Jessica Dickey, Chelsea Markantle, and Charlie Yvonne Simpson.

Tickets pay what you can, starting at $ 5. The pre-recorded event will be at 4 PM on YouTube and live at 7.30 PM on Zoom. See www.clevelandplayhouse.com.

The commissioned play delves into Cleveland’s past and present to create new stories. They are Brent’s “Crooked Burning River”, Simpson “I’m Back Now,” Dick’s “The Ghost Tour”, Marcantel’s “Lake Erie Oubliette”, and “Liébling” by Chum.

Technical writer Keri Clawson can be contacted at 330-996-3527 or at [email protected]