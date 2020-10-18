Rome Film Festival opens in light of the Coronavirus

The Rome Film Festival opened Thursday with the screening of a Pixar animated film about the jazz man’s dreams, “The Soul”, despite the long-running coronavirus that has changed watching the movie in public.

As at the world-famous film festival in Venice last month, thermal scanners will measure the temperatures of the audience members at the gates of the theater, wearing masks is mandatory and will allow fewer spectators.

“The safety of everyone takes precedence over everything else,” festival director Antonio Munda said in an interview with Il Messaggero daily.

The opening ceremony was attended by Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini and Italian actors who lent their voices to the “Soul” characters, who received early enthusiastic reviews and will be released live on Disney +, bypassing the cinemas.

The film premiered last week at the London Film Festival.

One of the most awaited films in Rome is the documentary “Mi chiamo Francesco Totti” (“My name is Francesco Totti”), which is about the legendary footballer who spent his entire career at Roma club.

However, it is uncertain whether the former Roma number 10 player, who has just lost his father, will attend.

The fifteenth edition of the festival ends on October 25th. IB

