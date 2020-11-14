The conflict widens in the Tigray region of Ethiopia with the launch of missiles at airports

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia – The government said two airports in the state bordering Tigray, where Ethiopian troops are fighting local forces, were targets of missile launches late Friday, as the ongoing conflict widened the region for 11 days.

The government said the two targeted airports were in Amhara State. The government said one of them – Gondar Airport – was hit on Friday, while another missile – Bahr Dar Airport – missed the target.

The ruling Tigrayan Party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, said that the Tigrayans Defense Forces fired missiles from two military bases in Bahr Dar and Gondar in response to airstrikes carried out by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s forces in separate areas of the state.

“As long as the attacks on the Tigrayans do not stop, the attacks will intensify,” said Getacio Raza, a spokesman for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, in a statement on the Facebook page of the Tigray State Communications Office.