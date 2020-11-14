The LEGO Roman Colosseum is the largest of all, with 9,036 objects

If you are a fan of antiquity, you’ll love LEGO’s latest innovations. On November 27, the company will release a Play which has It was specially designed to mimic the impressive architecture of the original Flavian Roman amphitheater: the Colosseum.

The design is the largest LEGO collection to date with a massive collection 9036 cut. The kit also comes with many photorealistic details to help builders bring this iconic building meticulously to life.

“One of the biggest challenges and one of the most important things was to convey the contours of the Colosseum in the form of LEGO. I felt that the LEGO model should display a special architectural feature of the original – the rows of columns surrounding the arches in various styles,” said designer Rok Zgalin Kobe.

“To achieve this, the model was created using the vertical exaggeration effect. So the cross-section is much steeper than the real structure. We hope that people will be inspired to learn more about the archetype through their LEGO model building experience.”

the group cost $ 550 And, S.After it is built, it measures the resulting structure On 10.5 ” (27cm) high, 20.5 in. (52 cm) Wide and 23.5 in. (59 cm). Plus, the details of the 2,000-year-old building are meticulously designed to stay true to the true Colosseum. The collection also contains three different shades of brick to mimic different columns and landmark aging.

Impressive from every angle

Last, last but not least, the LEGO Colosseum has an oval base so that it can be viewed from all angles providing a full 360-degree view and a choice of sides to view. Builders can choose the south side of the building, which has been exposed to the elements due to many earthquakes and natural disasters, the north wall still more complete, or whatever side in between suits them best. There are no limits when it comes to LEGO Colosseum displays.