The case of Prince Hamzah: The trial of the former Jordanian chief of staff, Basem Awadallah and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, next week

13 June 2021, 12:15 GMT Updated 3 hours ago

picture released, Getty Images comment on the photo, King Abdullah expressed his shock after the eruption of the case and knowing the details of the sedition in which Prince Hamzah was involved

Next week, a Jordanian court will begin the trial procedures for the former head of the royal court and with him Sharif Hassan bin ZaidOn charges of inciting to destabilize the monarchy, according to Jordanian official media on Sunday.

Last week, prosecutors referred the case of the former chief of staff and finance minister, Basem Awadallah, who played a major role in the plan to liberalize Jordan’s economy, as well as Sharif Hassan bin Zaid.

On Sunday, the official Petra news agency said that the State Security Court’s Attorney General, Hazem Al-Majali, approved the indictment issued by the State Security Court’s prosecutor, in the case related to the defendants Bassem Ibrahim Youssef Awadallah and Sharif Abdul Rahman Hassan Zaid Hussein.

indictment

According to the indictment, both are accused of inciting opposition to the existing political regime in the kingdom, and of carrying out actions that endanger the safety and security of society and cause discord.

And also the charge of possession of a narcotic substance with the intent to abuse it and the abuse of narcotic substances in violation of the provisions of Article 9 / A of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Law No. 23 of 2016 assigned to the second defendant.

picture released, Reuters comment on the photo, Prince Hamzah sparked the case on 3 April when he announced that he was under house arrest in a BBC recording

The case of Prince Hamzah chronology READ India is blocking far more apps in the wake of the TikTok ban

The case erupted when Prince Hamzah bin Al Hussein, 41, half-brother of Jordan’s King Abdullah bin Al Hussein, broadcast a BBC video on April 3 that said he was under house arrest, and criticized “the rampant corruption and incompetence” in the country.

The following day, April 4, the Jordanian government accused the former crown prince and others of being involved in “vicious schemes” aimed at “undermining the security and stability of Jordan,” and arrested about 20 people.

But later, Prince Hamzah announced his support for the king after the mediation of their uncle, Prince Hassan bin Talal.

On April 22, Jordanian authorities ordered the release of 16 people.

The list of the released persons did not include the main detainees, the former head of the royal court, Basem Awadallah, and Sharif Abdel Rahman Hassan bin Zaid.

The release came hours after a number of personalities from several governorates and clans appealed to King Abdullah, during a meeting with him Thursday at Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman, to “forgive their children who were led behind this sedition,” according to a statement by the Royal Court.