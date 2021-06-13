The case of Prince Hamzah: The trial of the former Jordanian chief of staff, Basem Awadallah and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, next week

King Abdullah expressed his shock after the eruption of the case and knowing the details of the sedition in which Prince Hamzah was involved

Next week, a Jordanian court will begin the trial procedures for the former head of the royal court and with him Sharif Hassan bin ZaidOn charges of inciting to destabilize the monarchy, according to Jordanian official media on Sunday.

Last week, prosecutors referred the case of the former chief of staff and finance minister, Basem Awadallah, who played a major role in the plan to liberalize Jordan’s economy, as well as Sharif Hassan bin Zaid.

On Sunday, the official Petra news agency said that the State Security Court’s Attorney General, Hazem Al-Majali, approved the indictment issued by the State Security Court’s prosecutor, in the case related to the defendants Bassem Ibrahim Youssef Awadallah and Sharif Abdul Rahman Hassan Zaid Hussein.

indictment

According to the indictment, both are accused of inciting opposition to the existing political regime in the kingdom, and of carrying out actions that endanger the safety and security of society and cause discord.

