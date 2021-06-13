HSV has two full coaches: the new assistants Tabalovic and Huebner – 2nd Bundesliga

HSV has two new assistant coaches. One comes from Australia, and the other is from the Southwest Association of SV Rollsheim. Both sign a contract until 2023.

Anyway, they are old friends of new coach Tim Walter (45). with a former professional Philip Tabalovich (44/138 Bundesliga matches in Bochum, Schalke, 1860 Munich) The new coach appointed his football mentor in 2017.

Tabalovic worked as assistant coach for Marco Curtis (51) at Melbourne Victory until January 2020. He was previously with Curtis at league rival Adelaide United.

Tabalovich began his training days in January 2013 in the descendants of 1860 Munich. Sometimes he was also an assistant coach for the pros.

With Julian Huebner (37) Walter worked together in the offspring of Karlsruher SC. Walter was U19 president, Hubner his assistant. Huebner’s license holder later trained the U16 at KSC.



Julian Huebner (right) once with Tim Walter as assistant coach at U19 at Karlsruher SCPhoto: imago / foto2press



After a temporary break, he had just signed with SV Rülzheim. After just four training units, the league club is back again. Off to Hamburg…

For former HSV coaches Merlin Polzen (30) and Hannes Drews (39), who were part of Daniel Theon (46) who was fired, things proceed differently.

Bolzine gets a job on Walter’s team. His future focus will be game analysis.

For Drews (contract until 2022), the Hamburgers are of no use at the moment.

With new goalkeeper coach Sven Hoh (37 / most recently Kaiserslautern), the squad is complete in time to start the game on Wednesday.