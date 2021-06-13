When the match resumes, Finland 1-0 Denmark – Comment

behind the Christian Eriksen incident Where Faded in the middle of the game, The Denmark resumed vs Finland By agreement of the players of the two teams with a balance in favor of 0-1 for the Finns In the group B activity of the European Cup, which was played in Parking stage.

The Danish team was able to tie the match, but Penalty kick taken by Pierre-Emile Hojberg Saved by the Finnish goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.

Denmark came out with the same strength as before the match was suspended. but it was Finland advanced التي.

The left side Jerry Oronen Put a cross on the left side of the Danish area and Joel Bohjanpalo He sent the ball into the net (60) with a header kick by the goalkeeper Casper Schmeichel can not stop.

Denmark did not give up but could not overcome the Finnish defense or in particular its goalkeeper, Lucas Hradecki.

The local team was holding the tie in the palm of his hand, when Juna Tovio committed a clumsy criminal Joseph Paulson (73). Pierre-Emile Hojberg He was responsible for firing, but Hradiki prevented his firing, which was too weak.

The failure was a jug of cold water for Denmark, which kept trying but with less foresight. Andreas Skov Olsen (81) Hit the equalizer but Oronen blocked the Bologna winger’s attempt when he had everything in his favour.

Today, Saturday, in Baku, the confrontation took place between Wales and Switzerland, from group A, which ended in a draw.

With information from Excelsior