The Republican Party elects an official loyal to Trump as leader

Republican Congressman Elise Stephanic, a supporter of Donald Trump, has been elected the third most powerful party official in the House of Representatives.

Stefanik, 36, won strong support at the Republican caucus on May 14, with 134 votes in favor, against 46 against. She became the new president of the House Republican Congress, the third most powerful position in the party leadership in the House of Representatives.

Congressman Elise Stefanic in Capitol Hill on May 14. picture: France Press agency.

“I will focus on unifying the country, because this is what the American people and our voters deserve,” she told reporters after becoming the most powerful woman in the Republican Party in Parliament.

“We are on the offensive and will regain the majority in the House of Commons in 2022,” declared Stephanic.

The vote comes two days after the Republicans removed the Republicans from the House of Representatives as chair of the Republican Congress in the House of Representatives, the conservative Liz Cheney and the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney. Cheney has repeatedly criticized Trump and refused to accept his claim that the Democrats stole the 2020 election. She was one of 10 Republicans in the House of Representatives who sided with Democrats in January when they voted to impeach Trump on charges of inciting riots. A month later, the Senate acquitted Trump.

Meanwhile, Stefanic supports Trump’s case for the 2020 elections. “I support former President Trump, and the voters support former President Trump,” said Stephanic. “He is an important voice in the Republican Party and we look forward to working with him,” he added.

These developments show that Trump, despite his defeat in the November elections, still wields significant influence with the Republican Party. Trump is showing he will play a significant role in the 2022 mid-term elections and remains open to the prospect of running for the presidency in 2024.

Trump issued a statement congratulating Stephanik on his new position. “House Republicans are united, and Make America Great Again is still going strong!” The former president said.

Phuong Pho (according to France Press agency)