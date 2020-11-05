The alleged AirPods 3 parts photo shows a design inspired by AirPods Pro

Since rumors of the third generation of AirPods have recently appeared on the web, we now have more evidence that Apple is working on updated models of its popular wireless headphones. 52 votes Now share a photo with what they claim are parts of the new “AirPods 3”, which have a design very similar to AirPods Pro.

The report was shared by a Japanese blogger MacOtakara As the first look at the third generation AirPods. The photo shows what appears to be the top of Apple’s wireless earbuds as well as the cover for its charging case.

Without further details, the photo confirms Bloomberg An update on the upcoming new AirPods models. And she notes that Apple is working on two new AirPods, including the third-generation AirPods, to replace the current second-generation as the cheapest model.

The updated AirPods’ entry-level design will be similar to the current AirPods Pro, with shorter stem and replaceable ear tips. Apple is also looking to improve battery life.

Although the design is likely to be the same as the AirPods Pro, the new AirPods 3 will not have advanced features such as active noise cancellation. The company is also updating the AirPods Pro in a smaller, round shape.

It is unclear when the company will unveil these new AirPods models, but Bloomberg says Apple will not present it in 2020.

