2 hours ago Elena Rowse
Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 3 has been reported leak

2 hours ago Elena Rowse

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 3 has been leaked, indicating that there are five more DLC characters coming to the game. So, MK11 On PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia it will add three new DLC characters – Rambo, Mileena, and Rain – while it arrives on PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Currently, NetherRealm Studios and WB Games have not mentioned what If that were the last DLC characters for the game. However, rumors and leaks indicated that there was still more to the game, including an all-new PlayStation Store leak.

A new screenshot in the tours shows the PlayStation Store pre-order page for Kombat Pack 3, which appears to have accidentally aired ahead of schedule. According to the list, the Kombat Pack will cost $ 25, which makes it compatible with previous Kombat packages, which means it should add five more characters, assuming they are real.

At the moment, there is no way to prove beyond any doubt that the screenshot and the list are legitimate. However, not only does it appear to pass the olfactory test, the PlayStation Store has been at the heart of a few of the Mortal Kombat 11 Leaks yet.

At the time of publication, no party involved – PlayStation, WB Games, or NetherRealm Studios – has commented on the leak, and at this point, it doesn’t look like any of the Triple Will. However, if this changes, we will make sure to update the story with everything presented.

As for who these DLC characters could be, who knows. Stalwarts as Reptile are still missing, while in-demand characters like Smoke, Ermac, and more are also MIA. Of course, it is safe to assume that there is at least one guest character, if not two additional characters. All this means that there are plenty of candidates for only a few sites.

Mortal Kombat 11 Available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Google Stadia, and soon to be available via next-generation consoles. For more news, rumors, leaks, and all kinds of other coverage of the fighting game, click here.

