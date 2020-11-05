The Huawei Mate 40 series gets a new EMUI 11 update: it improves screen operation and overall system stability

Huawei recently launched the Huawei Mate 40 series in China. This series contains four models which include the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro +, and Mate 40 RS Porsche Design. According to reports from netizens, the Huawei Mate 40 series is now receiving a new update. Update is set EMUI 11.0.0.125 SP3 update available for all models except for Mate 40. This update is not a heavy update. It weighs only 242MB and doesn’t require much to download.

However, why is this update not available for Huawei Mate 40? This is because this smartphone is not in the users’ hands yet.

Change log update

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro update includes:

Camera: Fixed an issue with abnormal use of the Ring Flash Protective Cover in some scenes

Screen: Improve the touch screen operation experience

System: Improve accessibility features, provide more user-friendly experience for visually impaired users, improve part of interface display and dynamic effects, improve stability of the whole system

Huawei Mate 40 Pro + / RS:

camera: Improved camera shooting experience in some scenes

Screen: Improve the touch screen operation experience

System: Improve accessibility features, provide more user-friendly experience for visually impaired users, improve part of interface display and dynamic effects, improve stability of the whole system

HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro + specifications