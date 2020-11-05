The Huawei Mate 40 series gets a new EMUI 11 update: it improves screen operation and overall system stability
Huawei recently launched the Huawei Mate 40 series in China. This series contains four models which include the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro +, and Mate 40 RS Porsche Design. According to reports from netizens, the Huawei Mate 40 series is now receiving a new update. Update is set EMUI 11.0.0.125 SP3 update available for all models except for Mate 40. This update is not a heavy update. It weighs only 242MB and doesn’t require much to download.
However, why is this update not available for Huawei Mate 40? This is because this smartphone is not in the users’ hands yet.
Change log update
The Huawei Mate 40 Pro update includes:
- Camera: Fixed an issue with abnormal use of the Ring Flash Protective Cover in some scenes
- Screen: Improve the touch screen operation experience
- System: Improve accessibility features, provide more user-friendly experience for visually impaired users, improve part of interface display and dynamic effects, improve stability of the whole system
Huawei Mate 40 Pro + / RS:
- camera: Improved camera shooting experience in some scenes
- Screen: Improve the touch screen operation experience
- System: Improve accessibility features, provide more user-friendly experience for visually impaired users, improve part of interface display and dynamic effects, improve stability of the whole system
HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro + specifications
- 6.76-inch (2772 x 1344 pixels) FHD + OLED screen, 90Hz refresh rate
- HUAWEI Kirin 9000 5G processor (1 x Cortex-A77 3.13 GHz + 3 x Cortex-A77 2.54 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A55 2.05 GHz) with ARM Mali-G78 MP24 GPU and Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Network Processing Neural unit)
- 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage (Mate 40 Pro) / 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage (Mate 40 Pro +)
- Android 10 with EMUI 11
- Mate 40 Pro – 50MP RYYB Ultra Vision Camera with f / 1.9 aperture, OIS, 20MP Cine Camera with f / 1.8 aperture, 12MP Telephoto Camera with 5x Optical Zoom, OIS, Laser Sensor, LED Flash
- Mate 40 Pro + – 50 MP RYYB Ultra Vision Camera with f / 1.9 aperture, OIS, 20 MP Ultra Wide Cine Camera with f / 1.8 aperture, 12 MP Telephoto Camera with 5x Optical Zoom, OIS, 8 MP Prescope Camera with 10x Optical Zoom, OIS, 3D ToF Depth Sensing Camera, LED Flash
- A 13-megapixel front camera with f / 2.4 lens slot and a 3D depth-sensing camera
- In-screen fingerprint sensor
- USB Type-C audio, stereo speakers
- Water resistance (IP68)
- Mate 40 Pro – dimensions: 162.9 x 74.5 x 9.1 mm (glass) / 9.5 mm (leather); Weight: 212g
- Mate 40 Pro + – dimensions: 162.9 x 74.5 x 8.8 mm; Weight: 230g
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual-band), NavIC, NFC, USB 3.1 Type-C (GEN1)
- 4400mAh (typical) battery with 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge and 50W HUAWEI SuperCharge Wireless Charging