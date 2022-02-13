Super Bowl, the gods of rap come down to earth for the halftime show. On stage Eminem, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg

It is the show within the show. L ‘Show the first half It is the concert that marks the split between the second quarter and third quarter of every Super Bowl since then 1967. I am alone 15 minutes But for the producers of this event, they have always been enough to create shows capable of attracting attention million people. It was one of the most important events in the history of the cup 1993In the 27th Edition from the Super Bowl. hereShow the first half To Michael Jackson who in 13 minutes I managed to bring in front of the screen 133.4 million viewers Only from the United States, not counting those connected from all over the world. To remember instead2004 edition with the teat. During the performances of Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake, the singer remained about two seconds With exposed breasts: a condition resulting from an inconspicuous fracture of her dress. Since then, all versions of the program have been broadcast on a deferred basis to avoid accidents. If we judge by Lined up This year, some oversight may still be necessary.

This assortment 56 Super Bowl In fact, some of the most important artists in rap history are expected to be on stage: LShow the first half Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar have been called up. Only the video in which they were announced deserves to remain in the annals of American entertainment. in sequence More than three minutes You can see all the artists working in different activities. Eminem He’s fighting a battle of rhymes like his alter ego Slim Shady, Dr. Dre Walk along a beach imagining a new beach get over near the waves, Mary J Blige He is in a photo session with Bugatti, Kendrick Lamar In the writing room H . words Snoop Dogg Driving his car on a street West Coast. At some point, everyone gets the call ofShow the first half and moving to SoFi Stadium in Englewood, California, where the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will take place.

Read also: