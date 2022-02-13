Month of the Gods Review: The Thrilling Anime from Netflix

Just a few days ago the series The legend of Vox Machina (Here’s the legend of Vox Machina) First impressions of The Legend of Vox Machina It debuted in the Amazon Prime Video catalog, and now Another project made possible by crowdfunding He appeared on the broadcast scene, on this occasion exclusively Netflix. We are talking about de Month of the Gods is an animated film produced by Leiden Filmss, a study to which we owe among other things a series Rambunctious And he hit it lately like the Tokyo Revengers.

Baby month Kamiari – THIS IS THE ORIGINAL TITLE – It debuted in national cinemas last October, before being distributed globally in the early days of February right on the streaming platform. Not coincidentally month of release at home, since In Japan, the tenth month of the year in the ancient calendar is called Kanazuki, or the month without gods. In addition to the fact that the protagonist is called Kanna, even the plot focuses precisely, as the Italian adaptation suggests, on divine characters interacting with the human world.

The month of the gods is a task to be accomplished

As we said, the young heroine is called Kanna, an elementary school student who has had a great passion for running since she was young. Passion transmitted byBeloved mother Yayoi who died of illness Some time ago: it is precisely for this reason that the girl is now frustrated and no longer spends the same commitment in athletics, believing that she does not live up to the figure of a bereaved mother. He longs for his pain, because he has not yet metabolized griefAnd instead of sharing her feelings with her friends, she hides everything in the depths of her soul.

One day, after participating in a school marathon in the city streets and having a nervous breakdown, Kanna runs away in a panic and arrives near the temple. Here he wears the amulet that was made by Yayoi Witnesses the emergence of some characters not related to the human world, like the rabbit Shirou and the demon boy Yato and discovers that his mother was a descendant of a divine bloodline, her running skill precisely. And so Kanna will end up participating in an incredible adventure, with A journey you will lead in the presence of the gods in the land of IzumoHoping to be able to see Dad again.

run to live

The one accomplished by the very young protagonist is Classic course, through which she will better understand herself and come to terms with her demons, both figuratively and literally. Kanna will face various challenges in the company of her heterogeneous traveling companions, with the always lurking danger and various situations that will put pressure on an already experienced psyche: All the necessary steps to fulfill his destiny in the end Finally, regain consciousness and the will to live.

If a few clips are really effective, above all the crucial “rush” of the last part with a lot of evocative j-pop piece – It is sung by actress, singer and songwriter Miwa – For a good part of the movie there’s a kind of slack, almost The story does not always have a clear idea of ​​where to focus It continues in a kind of inertia that follows, for better or worse, all the necessary steps to attain that age with a wonderful cut.

After the initial flashback, in which we discover the shared passion between a mother and daughter, attention turns to the present and after the introduction the action takes place in this kind of “other” reality, with much time stopping in the world. of humans. The Month of the Gods is definitely a story about loss And in hatching reports, he points out a good sensitivity to writing, with psychological nuances not at all evident in the creation of the character Kanna, who despite his young age already faces such intense pain.

If the process is compelling from an emotional point of view, as stated, it is in the most remarkable part that it shows some missteps: not everything is actually reliable – even if put into context – and persuasive, with Managing business dynamics is sometimes questionable Also for the same fluidity of animation. The character design, although it doesn’t shine for the sake of originality, turns out to be fun anyway, as well as the color management of the characters and backgrounds, with some visually suggestive sequences, that create Decent product and, despite some limitations, more than just appreciated.