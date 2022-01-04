Recently, we would like to add, unfortunately, we heard that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is so contagious that the positives have increased a lot. Many isolated people need some recuperation to get through this period.

We recommend that you stay as calm as possible and do whatever it takes to clear your mind of negative thoughts. Games, Netflix and some orange juice, just to fill up on the vitamin C. It seems that subscribing to Netflix has been a blessing in such days and we can also see it from our favorites on social networks. Influencers and VIPs do nothing but talk about some series, as well as movies to watch not only for those in quarantine but also for those who, fortunately, are not.

So let’s immediately see which series and movies are not to be missed, which will surely keep us company and keep us hooked on the screen.

top ten

Don’t miss this Netflix rating that sees this series number one in Italy, which is also popular with influencers. All we do is talk about this new series, a new experience and a new adventure for the comic duo of Palermo Ficarra and Picone.

Stuck is called this series in which the first season consists of 6 episodes with a duration of about 25 minutes. It has been appreciated by many people. On social media, many artists of the series shared clips from the series in rather positive terms, courtesy of the comedians.

The series has passed the new Kobra Kai, a sort of sequel to the Karate Kid movie we fell in love with when we were kids. Soon enough, we found the new movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, and Jennifer Lawrence, to name a few. We’re talking about Don’t Look Up, the film of the year. A film that talks about the current situation in the world, politics and relevant information.

After these top three places, we continue with several beautiful series that we know well such as Emily in Paris 2, The Witcher, in which there is a season in the works, and of course a successful series that at first found itself in a place for several days, namely Squid Games.

We continue with another series that has kept millions of spectators glued, namely La Casa di Carta, but also the new version of Paolo Sorrentino was the Hand of God, as well as a new German version called Kidz. At the end of the rankings, for now, you can’t miss Spiderman: Homecoming, which was recently added on Netflix to trace the origins of Tom Holland’s Spiderman up to in chapter 3, which debuted before Christmas in theaters and astounded billions of people.

