Cinema: Mission Impossible 7, Amazing Budget Because of Covid

NEW YORK, Feb 09 – The Covid virus has proven to be an economic drain on Mission: Impossible 7. The next chapter of Mission: Impossible, scheduled for release on July 14, 2023, costs $290 million, a $100 million increase over Mission Impossible – Fall (2018). According to Variety, in the film, which starred Tom Cruise, the pandemic lockdowns in the different countries in which it was shot have weighed down. Production stopped seven times. Principal photography was supposed to begin in February 2020 in Venice but was immediately interrupted. The sequence was supposed to happen during the famous carnival but at the same time all of northern Italy was closed to Covid. The squad then relocated to Rome, but the surge in injuries once again spoiled plans. In addition to the costs of keeping everyone safe, there are also transportation costs in many of the countries where the film is shown, including the United Kingdom, Poland and the United Arab Emirates. The salaries of the various crews also had to be paid during the quarantine and the forced stop. So it’s no wonder they reached nearly $300 million. (Dealing).

