Summary and best moments of Australia 0-0 Saudi Arabia in the qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022 | 11/11/2021

A card for the Australian player for being late and the referee announced the clash for another three minutes

It’s game over for Boyle and Hrustek, and Dougal and McGarry take their place

A newcomer to the field of play, he ends up with a header after a good pass, but the ball does not take direction and leaves it a little.

Guess the goalkeeper and save the goal after Al-Dosari’s shot

Sutar, injured, and Leakey leave, and Andrew Nabout and Digenk enter them

Farraj’s shot is about to score but Ryan avoids it with a big stretch

Al-Brikan leaves, who was not very participatory, Al-Shehri enters his place

Aware Mabel, who had clear chances, leaves, and Duke, the forward who plays for Okayama, enters his place

Hrustic’s corner kick is finished by the Sainsbuty midfielder, but he miraculously dodges a defense that does not enter the ball.

He got the cardboard after his tough tackle, the team’s problems, as the two midfielders received a card See also Dow Futures Attain In advance of Bank Earnings: China Tensions Lurk

The goalkeeper saves the first goal after a shot from Lecky inside the area.

The first card for the match is for Al-Omari for the center of Saudi Arabia

Perfect solo play by Auer Mabel who leaves several defenders but his shot was rejected by the goalkeeper making a good tackle.

We will see if there are goals in the next 45 minutes between Australia and Saudi Arabia

The Australian striker shot inside the area, but was stopped and blocked by the goalkeeper

Midtjilland winger tries with a shot but the ball goes too far from the goal defended by Al Rabie.

Shot from the edge of the penalty area too close to the post

Salam Al-Dosari’s mistake after dropping an Australian player. The free kick is taken by Hrustic, but no one manages to finish it

The Australian side reached attacking positions as they suspended the ball but were cleared with a header by the opponent’s defence

Salman Al-Faraj shot inside the area, but Ryan intervened

A good ball hung from the end, but it was cleared by the opponent’s defense



A ball that falls after several rebounds to Grant who finishes it, but the ball passes over the goal

Referee Hyung Jin Koo whistles at the start of the match. Saudi Arabia will have the first possession of the match

The players are already in the dressing room tunnel, before the champions leap onto the pitch and the national anthems sound

Despite the fact that the top two places qualify for the World Cup, both teams want to top the group and seal their rankings as soon as possible.

In moments, the match between Australia and Saudi Arabia will start in the battle for the first place in Group B. You can follow the match here on VAVEL

A group in which the first two teams qualify directly for the World Cup in Qatar and the third must play another stage. Saudi Arabia leads the group with 12 points and Australia with nine points, followed by Oman and Japan with six points. Finally, there is China with three points and Vietnam zero.

A team that has not been defeated since 2019 in the Asian Gulf Cup final against Bahrain after missing a penalty kick. All other results to this day are victories. They are currently the leaders of Group B, having won the four matches they played in the third round of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

Australia have only experienced two defeats since 2019: one in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers and the last in their last match against Japan in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers where they lost 2-1 in a visit to Japan. It is second in the group with three points behind Saudi Arabia, although it is true that the first two points in each group qualify directly for the World Cup.

On eight occasions Australia and Saudi Arabia have faced each other. The scales are favorable to the Australians with five wins, one victory for Saudi Arabia only, and two showdowns. The last time they met was in January 2017 in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers where Australia won 3-2.

The match will be held at the Allianz Stadium, which is located in the Australian capital, Sydney. The stadium was opened in 1988 and has a capacity of 86,300 spectators.

Australia and Saudi Arabia meet in the fifth match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. Both teams are in Group B.