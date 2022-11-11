Summary and best moments of Australia 0-0 Saudi Arabia in the qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022 | 11/11/2021

thank you all!
full time
90 & # 39; Yellow for bot and three minutes added
A card for the Australian player for being late and the referee announced the clash for another three minutes
87 ‘The last two changes to the Australian national team
It’s game over for Boyle and Hrustek, and Dougal and McGarry take their place
84 ‘Hard offense from Al-Shehri
A newcomer to the field of play, he ends up with a header after a good pass, but the ball does not take direction and leaves it a little.
81 & # 39; Ryan saves Australia again
Guess the goalkeeper and save the goal after Al-Dosari’s shot
78 ‘A double change in Australia
Sutar, injured, and Leakey leave, and Andrew Nabout and Digenk enter them
75 & # 39; A very clear opportunity for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Farraj’s shot is about to score but Ryan avoids it with a big stretch
73 & # 39; The heart of the Saudi striker leaves
Al-Brikan leaves, who was not very participatory, Al-Shehri enters his place
68 & # 39; The first change of the game
Aware Mabel, who had clear chances, leaves, and Duke, the forward who plays for Okayama, enters his place
66 ‘Corner for the local team
Hrustic’s corner kick is finished by the Sainsbuty midfielder, but he miraculously dodges a defense that does not enter the ball.
62 & # 39; Al-Balayi’s yellow card
He got the cardboard after his tough tackle, the team’s problems, as the two midfielders received a card
60 & # 39; Muhammad Al-Rabal avoids the first
The goalkeeper saves the first goal after a shot from Lecky inside the area.
57 ‘First yellow card
The first card for the match is for Al-Omari for the center of Saudi Arabia
A very clear opportunity for Australia
Perfect solo play by Auer Mabel who leaves several defenders but his shot was rejected by the goalkeeper making a good tackle.
Part Two begins
We will see if there are goals in the next 45 minutes between Australia and Saudi Arabia
45′ end of the first half
43 ‘Again a test of Aware Mabel
The Australian striker shot inside the area, but was stopped and blocked by the goalkeeper
35 Now who’s trying is Mabel
Midtjilland winger tries with a shot but the ball goes too far from the goal defended by Al Rabie.
30 & # 39; Approximately tens of
Shot from the edge of the penalty area too close to the post
Great atmosphere in Sydney
23 & # 39; foul for Australia
Salam Al-Dosari’s mistake after dropping an Australian player. The free kick is taken by Hrustic, but no one manages to finish it
20′ Centro de Behiche
The Australian side reached attacking positions as they suspended the ball but were cleared with a header by the opponent’s defence
14 & # 39; First shot of the visiting team
Salman Al-Faraj shot inside the area, but Ryan intervened
11 ‘Century de Mabel Centre
A good ball hung from the end, but it was cleared by the opponent’s defense
8 & # 39; foul for Saudi Arabia
The visiting team will have a good chance after James Jeju’s mistake
2 ‘First arrival for locals
A ball that falls after several rebounds to Grant who finishes it, but the ball passes over the goal
Match started
Referee Hyung Jin Koo whistles at the start of the match. Saudi Arabia will have the first possession of the match
5 minutes
The players are already in the dressing room tunnel, before the champions leap onto the pitch and the national anthems sound
Australian players prepare to warm up
Fight for the lead
Despite the fact that the top two places qualify for the World Cup, both teams want to top the group and seal their rankings as soon as possible.
The French coach leaves today with:
Arnold started at eleven
Australian players arrive at Western Sydney Stadium
1 hour
In moments, the match between Australia and Saudi Arabia will start in the battle for the first place in Group B. You can follow the match here on VAVEL
Australian call
group b
A group in which the first two teams qualify directly for the World Cup in Qatar and the third must play another stage. Saudi Arabia leads the group with 12 points and Australia with nine points, followed by Oman and Japan with six points. Finally, there is China with three points and Vietnam zero.
How does Saudi Arabia get there?
A team that has not been defeated since 2019 in the Asian Gulf Cup final against Bahrain after missing a penalty kick. All other results to this day are victories. They are currently the leaders of Group B, having won the four matches they played in the third round of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.
How does Australia get there?
Australia have only experienced two defeats since 2019: one in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers and the last in their last match against Japan in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers where they lost 2-1 in a visit to Japan. It is second in the group with three points behind Saudi Arabia, although it is true that the first two points in each group qualify directly for the World Cup.
background
On eight occasions Australia and Saudi Arabia have faced each other. The scales are favorable to the Australians with five wins, one victory for Saudi Arabia only, and two showdowns. The last time they met was in January 2017 in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers where Australia won 3-2.
Location
The match will be held at the Allianz Stadium, which is located in the Australian capital, Sydney. The stadium was opened in 1988 and has a capacity of 86,300 spectators.
Match preview
Australia and Saudi Arabia meet in the fifth match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. Both teams are in Group B.
