What do the United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom say about the withdrawal of Russian forces

Statements about the withdrawal of some Russian troops from areas close to Ukraine were considered “positive” signs, while others expect “measures” and some consider a possible invasion still in their minds, such were some of the representatives’ statements. From France, Germany and the United Kingdom after the Moscow Declarationwhich is still taken with caution by the United States.

The French government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, considered at a press conference a “positive sign” in the announcement by the Russians before the withdrawal of some soldiers from the border with Ukraine.

“If confirmed, this It will be a positive signReferring to the de-escalation that we have been demanding with all our might for weeks, “Attal confirmed the push for talks between heads of state” in the next few hours.”

German Foreign Minister Annalena Barbock said the Russians’ announcement should be followed by “actions”.

“Any real step to de-escalate would be a moment of hope. But So far there are only ads “We need facts,” Barbuc said at a press conference in Madrid after his meeting with his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Alparis.

The announcement of the troop withdrawal, the first sign of Moscow’s relaxation, was ambiguous and it is not known how many soldiers were affected. Russia has deployed more than 100,000 troops to the border with Ukraine since December.

“As for today’s (Tuesday) moves, I still Too early, we’re checking if that’s really the case “It is a real de-escalation and it will be good news,” Al-Bars said at the press conference.

Shortly after the Russian announcement, a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Schulz began in Moscow.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there were indications of a “diplomatic opening” in the Ukraine crisis, although he admitted the intelligence was discouraging.

In a statement to the media at his official residence in Downing Street, the British Prime Minister indicated that at the moment there are conflicting signals coming from Russia.

Johnson said hospitals are being built near the Ukrainian border and that more battalions are being deployed, which “can only be built in preparation for an invasion.”

“From last night to this morning, one thing was clear Signs of diplomatic openness“The British Prime Minister said after presiding over a meeting of the Cobra Security Committee made up of key ministers.”

Despite Russian allegations of a military withdrawal, Johnson said intelligence data indicated that There are more tactical combos scattered near the border and that there are “great preparations ready to launch (for the invasion) at any moment.”

The prime minister added that Russian President Vladimir Putin should show a “de-escalation program” to the conflict to reassure Western leaders.

The US ambassador to NATO, Julian Smith, stressed on Tuesday that her country will have to check whether Russia is actually implementing the withdrawal of forces around Ukraine that it announced today.