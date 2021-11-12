The Swiss House of Representatives will also not be in the Beijing 2022 Olympics

Geneva, November 11 (EFE). Switzerland, which for the first time last summer missed the Tokyo Olympics 2021 due to the pandemic, will not be home to the upcoming Winter Olympics and Paralympics to be held in Beijing. The Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced today.

For the second time in its history, Switzerland will miss an Olympic event. “In light of the uncertainties surrounding the format of the event in China and the planned measures in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry has decided to abandon the physical presence in the form of the Swiss House,” the entity explains in a statement.

It is estimated that the cancellation of this project will reduce the planned financial expenditures by 3.4 million Swiss francs (3.2 million euros).

Traffic restrictions and exclusion of international spectators are among the health security measures introduced by the Chinese organization for the upcoming Winter Games, which will be held from February 4 to March 13, 2022.

La Casa de Suiza is an official space to showcase the country’s cultural diversity to the public, as well as its traditions, gastronomy, and technological projects. It is a place focused on tourism, where the visitor can see for himself how famous Swiss watches are made, their famous cheese or wonderful chocolate.

It also serves as a meeting place and medal celebration for the Swiss Olympic athletes.

At the Tokyo Olympics, where the Swiss country could not count on this physical benchmark space either, Switzerland won 13 medals, the most successful number since 1952.

(c) EFE . Agency