Stuck: Preview review of the new Netflix TV series with Ficarra and Picone

You’re excited a crime and investigations But at the same time, are you looking for a light and tasty product to watch on TV to distance yourself from the hectic life? Awesome, we have some good news for you! From January 1, 2022 In fact, on Netflix You will find relatedAnd The new TV series with heroes Vicara e bacon A comic duo that definitely doesn’t need much introduction.

related

related It is the first entirely Italian TV series produced by Netflix: One comedy who mixes laughter to a crime: 6 episodes permanent around 30 minutes each That will pull you through a series of Mis-understanding That fit, in fact, the protagonists of the events and we from the editorial team at Cultura POP had the pleasure of reviewing preview You have this new TV series and now we’re talking about it.

related

To discover all Netflix products and news, original and non-original, you can subscribe by clicking this link.

related: a television series within a television series

related It is presented in a very simple way: invalidity Salvo and Valentino (Salvatore Ficarra and Valentino Bacon) They are friends, brothers in law but also co-workers, in fact they both work as small appliance repair technicians around Sicily The area in which the series takes place.

related

Valentino that it introverted personality Who lives at home with his mother, as if he suffers from a moderate Oedipus complex, Secretly (but not much) in love with a former high school classmate, Agata (Mariana de Martino), now part of the police force; Except, Instead, he has a petite personality Slippers: Married to Valentino’s sister, Esther (Anna Favela) which, however, Not dedicating the right time and the right attention For the husband to seize his wife: Passionate, semi-obsessed, with TV series work crimeAnd He dreams of an eventful life, full of action and adventure, which he clearly cannot have.

The technicians will find themselves having to carry out a repair in the apartment of the client who, however, did it Mafia links: At this point two heroes related They will meet again Victims of a series of misunderstanding Who will frame them and lead them straight to the lair of one of the bosses of the Mafia Association, as if that were not enough, They will make their situation worse More and more, to the point of risking their lives and the lives of their loved ones.

Dario Palermo / Netflix

It is clear that all of this Seasoned with humor and jokes who are accustomed to the Sicilian comedian duo who have distinguished themselves over the years with their comedic sayings and irony of clichés and stereotypes that capitalize on the Sicilian origins of the protagonists. Will our “heroes” be able to stay safe in the face of one of the epidemics that have terrified and damaged society over the years? Obviously not to spoil you we won’t add anything else, but the TV series is worth watching related to find out what will happen.

A detective story in the first decade of the twenty-first century

related It is a series that at first glance looks like one TV crime series in the style of the 2000s: chasesRotate items a job to everyday items with the addition of modern items, Like the TV series on the streaming platforms Salvo is very interested in, smartphones and video calls, elements that, for obvious reasons, could not have been present in the aforementioned TV series in the early years of this millennium.

related

As for the technical aspects, we can’t complain at all: the photography, setting, directing and writing blend perfectly, making related Come on TV series Light, pleasant, interesting and relatively pleasant tones. its duration 6 episodes from around Half an hour each But despite this characteristic, The rhythm of the series fails to be intense, Slow down the progress of events a little and not allow the viewer to “connect the dots”, as if The presented “puzzle” pieces are not enough to reconstruct the facts.

related It is one TV series A self-deprecating view: The choice of crime genre is considered by Ficarra and Picone themselves, the directors, screenwriters and heroes of the series, The car that leads to the development of events He clearly does not want to reconnect with A There is no typical link between Sicily and the theme of life as a mafia gang; If anything, the easiest correlations to identify are those related to other deeper issues, which we see in the next paragraph.

Dario Palermo / Netflix

related: in-depth topics

As mentioned above, the issues on which it depends related They are okay Beyond the stereotypes that link the reality of the mafia in the region Where the series revolves: Although it can be represented in a frivolous and amusing way, also thanks to the duo’s comic gags, The issues are deeper than they might seem. question for betrayal, For example: lack of interest in a life partner, which can often lead to infidelity or complete separation.

Dario Palermo / Netflix

However, another problem that has only been touched upon is the one that makes self-irony out of the fact that In the past, it was not politics that solved certain problems, but the mafia organizations themselves. They got the full support of the citizens if they themselves Problems that are solvable from an economic and social point of view. One critical look of fear Those organizations are like those that instilled citizens in turning to criminals to solve important or even small issues.

related

Finally, it is given great importance for the role of women, It also happens then in many of the products that Ficarra and Picone are the architects of: You see, in a related Women appear as a strong element, independent and Almost the importance of a “satellite”, In fact The series revolves around two characters Main, although the focus seems to be directed towardsIrony and ambiguity in the narrated situations. Obviously, for those viewers who are already accustomed to the products (movies and graphics) from Ficarra and Picone, this feature is not entirely new, in fact In almost all of their works, the female character is always prominent This feature is transferred to A complete contradiction to the ideal of southern women

Briefly, related, Being the first TV series of Ficarra and Picone, it can be considered a good product that, in addition to entertaining the viewer, also opens very complex discourses and addresses them with the right dose of lightness, as You don’t want it to be the classic complaint against the underworld but ‘ridicule’, if any. The same Ficarra and Picone, during the conference dedicated to the series in which we participated, considered themselves happy that they put themselves to the test with this project with Netflix Because it was a huge challenge for them as well, especially because he exists The first time they try their hand at a project that’s longer than the movie.

related

But on the other hand, they themselves claimed it Working in a series is very different from making a movie. Although the degree of comedy remained the same as ever. The same goes for photography: related Facing that difficult period with more vigour, At the same time distracting them from what was blocking many productions.

Conclusions

However, we found it in the editorial team related So beautiful and special as a producer, a television series in which one of the heroes of the television series is interested: apparently infinite loop But by looking at the series you will understand what we are referring to. In order not to spoil you, we stop here with the details and leave the rest to you.

In the meantime, we remind you that you can find it related for him Netflix From January 1, 2022 And that if you are not yet subscribed to the world’s most popular streaming service, you can do so at This page.