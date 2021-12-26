Herbs: Smoking with local herbs and resins | Service | We are in Bavaria | BR TV | Television

The old habit – smoking on bad nights

The rough nights between Christmas and Epiphany are magical nights. The word “severe”, as some believe, is not derived from the severe weather usually prevailing at this time. “Rauh” is an old word meaning smoke, because Rauhnächte is the time when traditional smoking occurs.

In earlier times, not only was the house smoked during rough nights, the stables and even the staff were included in this ceremony. Even hospitals rely on the disinfecting effect of smoking.

What can be smoked? Basically you can All herbs, twigs and herbs Steaming. Upon ignition, the essential oils are released into the plant thus developing their effect.

Smoking a packet of sage (blot)

Sage, especially the white sage, is one of the world The main incense plants. You can also use any other sage. Take the one that grows in your garden or grab meadow sage.

Wise is that room cleaner par excellence and wonderfully suited to quickly restore fresh, tight, clear and pure energy. So it is ideal for polluted rooms such as Hospital rooms, classrooms or conference rooms. You can also smoke sage Strengthens focus.

smoked sage Smells herbal, spicy, aromatic and somewhat resinous, but also a little sweet.

One especially suitable for smoking sage sage pack (also smear Call). You can buy these ready-made, but you can also easily make your own.

Light the packet of sage and wait a brief moment for it to glow. Then he ran around the room with her. Hold a small jar at the bottom of the package to prevent the ashes from falling to the ground. See also 2020: The WWF picked winners and losers in the animal world

Make a packet of sage (smudge) yourself Take fresh sage leaves and lay the individual leaves nicely on top of each other. Tie the finished bundle with a thread. Now you have to let the package dry for a while.

Hint: If you want, you can do more Rosemary Put in the package. Rosemary has a stimulating effect and a very pleasant aroma.

Smoke the herbal mixture over the coals

smoking on charcoal one way too intense from smoking, in Lots of smoke is released. One is used to this special charcoalwhich has a small indent in the middle.

Ideally, you’ll have collected enough herbs throughout the year, but you can also buy dried herbs. I personally collect throughout the year.

advice: If you don’t have any other herbs on hand, go to the spice cabinet and use one bay leaf. This takes care of you clear head and leaves Free your thoughts.

herbs grinding in a mortar .

. the light charcoal (Use pliers) and wait 5-10 minutes for the charcoal to glow through (light grey).

(Use pliers) and wait 5-10 minutes for the charcoal to glow through (light grey). then Put the dried herbs in the coal well .

. Walk around the house with the incense burner, spreading smoke with a feather .

. So smoke room by room (don’t forget the corners) and then ventilate Good. Smoke escapes from the open windows, and a pleasant smell remains in the room. See also Munich-Sendling - devoid of space and time / How do we deal with animals?

Smoking with incense or local resins

The Three Kings brought gold, frankincense (which symbolized the divine and was of great value) and myrrh to the baby Jesus. Until today I will Incense is traditionally smoked at Christmas.

Incense has one Soft, balsamic, somewhat sweet fragrance He is known to most of the Church. it’s the truth pondAnd healingAnd antisepticAnd assured And lift mood. perfume Enhances focus And relieves anxiety.

Tree Resins – Local Frankincense If you prefer to use “local incense”, you can collect tree sap in the forest. The tree’s resins are called ‘tree tears’ or ‘forest gold’. for you Purifying power and the Strong and spicy fragrance It activates our senses and connects us with Mother Nature.

spruce resin For example, it is used in folk medicine for to heal woundsJust as an infected tree would use it.

Should the resin Dry for at least a yearbefore using it for smoking. If it is too fresh, it fills the entire room with smoke. Only well-dried resin can develop a good smell.

Put incense or resin on the glowing charcoal. Close the bowl and “move” the space with it.

caution: The smoke bowls are getting hot! Also, always remember to ventilate well.