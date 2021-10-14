David Fincher returns with Voir, a Netflix series

The Mindhunter and Mank director returns to Netflix with a new anthology project that aims to tell the wonders of cinema through a series of short documentaries, each different from the other.

Many fans are still waiting for the third season of Mindhunter. David Fincher, who created that series between psychological and thriller about the most brutal American serial killer, seems to have it Other projectsEven if it’s always on Netflix. It was announced in the last few hours, in fact, I see, a new series from the director Seven NS mank Will be an executive producer with David Pryor. There are not many official details yet, but according to A teaser Recently posted on Twitter, it will be “A documentary series of Visual Insights that celebrates cinema, from the mind of one of the masters of contemporary filmmaking“.

From Executive Producer David Fincher… VOIR, a new documentary series of visual essays celebrating cinema, from the mind of a contemporary film master. Premiering at AFI and soon on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/gqHqlvbxZF – NetflixFilm (NetflixFilm) October 13, 2021

According to the information revealed by the film critic Drew McQueeni, also engaged in the production I see, it will be ‘A selection of independent documentaries, Each one of them “It deals with a radically different idea, something that fascinates or annoys us or has to do with our relationship with moviesEach episode will have one Duration 10 to 30 minutes And they will all be overseen by the minds of Fincher and Pryor, the last two known to be the horrors of 2020 empty man.

Voir will make its official debut next November inAfi Festival, the prestigious festival organized by the American Film Institute, and later landed Also on Netflix. Unlike many of his colleagues who remain reluctant to broadcast methods and news, Fincher enjoys a long-standing, unified relationship with the platform, which began with his work on house of paper. recently signed Four-year global agreement Among his upcoming projects is a movie called the killerWith protagonist Michael Fassbender.