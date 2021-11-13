A new record for the South Korean series

A new record set by the South Korean TV series Squid Game. After beating Bridgerton as the most-watched TV series of all time on Netflix, Squid Game overtook Game of Thrones. What new milestone will this year’s TV series Revelation reach? Let’s find out together.

We all agree that the TV series squid game proved to be inspiration from this year; In fact, it has become Most watched Netflix TV series of all time In just 17 days, with 142 million accounts hit hit Bridgeton. However, the milestones achieved squid game Don’t stop there.

Squid, a new record: beats Game of Thrones

after hitting Bridgeton Come Most watched Netflix TV series of all timeAnd squid game beats game of Thrones As for the opinions that it Youtubecontent analytics firm Vobile reported in Variety.

Taking into account all the videos dedicated to the South Korean TV series on Youtube, such as clips, interviews, games, video reviews, tutorials and more, squid game Register in just 8 weeks 17 billion viewsAccording to Vobile’s analysis.

Vobile estimates that this number of views was calculated by 129,000 videos Loaded about the series, which is also important 533 million interactions (Likes, dislikes and comments). A phenomenon that can only be compared game of Thrones whose 420,000 videos accumulated 16.9 billion minutes watched and about 233 million interactionsBut after 10 years and after 8 seasons.

Squid Game: Season Two will take place

during an event Netflix dedicated to squid game held in AngelsTV series creator and director Hwang Dong Hyuk Leave everyone speechless by announcing that a file The second season is ending.

There was a lot of pressure and demand and a lot of love for season two. I feel like you leave us no choice. So I tell you there will be a second season. It’s in my head now. It is currently in the planning stage. But I think it is still too early to say when and how that will happen. I promise you one thing: Ji Hoon will come back and do something for the world.

What will happen in the second season of the Squid Game? Unfortunately, we don’t know yet, but what is certain is that there are many of them Questions It remained outstanding in the first season. Among all of that, the one that interests the audience the most is what it will be like Ji Hoon’s goalWho seemed determined to dismantle the organization and achieve justice.