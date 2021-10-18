Condé Nast makes its channels available on Rakuten TV in 42 European countries

Four Condé Nast channels – Vogue, Glamor, GQ, Vanity Fair and Wired – have arrived on Rakuten TV’s VOD platform, available free of charge in 42 European countries. Condé Nast’s content offering also includes Bon Appétit, available from July in the UK, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, along with a wide range of food-themed channels.

Both Vogue and Glamor are all about fashion and include collaborating with Tan France to explore and improve people’s wardrobe in a VR experience called Closet Confidential. GQ will focus on men’s fashion but also culture, fitness, music, travel and more. Vanity Fair offers an editorial blend of glamor, information, culture, fashion and politics. Finally, Wired offers some of the most interesting content from the world of science, business, and entertainment. The programming is supported by ads collected by Rakuten Advertising.

Linear Rakuten TV channels can now be accessed for free on the Rakuten TV app on Samsung and LG Smart TV (models from 2019) devices. Users can operate the application with a single click through the branded button on the remote control via the application pre-installed on smart TVs.