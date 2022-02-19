Storm Eunice kills at least 13 after destroying northern Europe | international

Storm Eunice which has already left at least 13 people dead, significant material damage and power outages, has continued to ravage the northwest of the country. Europe with strong flashes expected off the German coast.

The storm formed in Ireland and passed through parts of United kingdom On Friday, then north France And the Benelux countries (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg) before continuing to Denmark And the GermanyThe northern third of the country was put on red alert on Saturday.

The German Met Office has warned of the danger of a severe storm (level 3 out of 4) and a maximum storm: 100-115 km / h, warning of the risk of uprooting trees, falling branches and damaging roofs.

“Especially stay away from buildings, trees, scaffolding, and power lines. If possible, avoid being left out.”

The storm left a trail of destruction in its wake and caused great turmoil.

Hundreds of flights, trains and ferries across northwest Europe were canceled due to the Eunice winds, less than 48 hours after at least six people were killed in Poland and Germany by Storm Dudley.

So far, 13 deaths from Eunice have been reported: two in Poland and Germany, four in the Netherlands, three in England, one in Belgium and one in Ireland.

Many of these deaths were caused by trees falling on vehicles.

In the Netherlands, dozens of homes were evacuated in the capital, The Hague, for fear that the church tower would collapse.

The Dutch rail network was disrupted and train services between Amsterdam and Brussels were suspended, although a spokesman said they would resume in the afternoon.

According to the British Met Office, clean-ups are likely to be disrupted by a new, less powerful storm, which is expected in parts of the UK. At least 400,000 homes were still without electricity in the country on Saturday.

In Poland, 194,000 people were without electricity, according to local authorities, and many railways were suspended.

Nearly 200 km/h

In England, an unprecedented storm of 196 km / h was recorded on the Isle of Wight, while on the mainland there was another storm with a speed of more than 110 km / h, as well as at London Heathrow Airport.

The Met Office has issued a red alert – the highest level – for southern Wales and southern England, including London. This is the first time the British capital has reached this alert level since the system was introduced in 2011.

In northern France, about 30 people were injured in traffic accidents related to wind, falls or falling materials.

Some 75,000 homes were without power on Saturday and some regional railways were down.

Strong winds accompanied by high tides have raised fears of flooding, especially with heavy rain expected on Saturday.

Ferries across the English Channel were disrupted, hundreds of flights were canceled on Friday, and road and rail transport were also affected in several countries.

In France, waves over nine meters were recorded in Brittany (west), as well as gusts of winds up to 176 km / h in Cape-Gres-Nez (north).

Although it is known that climate change in general increases and amplifies extreme events, it is not evident in the case of winds and storms (except for hurricanes), the number of which varies greatly from year to year.

The latest report by United Nations climate experts (IPCC), released in August, estimates, with a very low degree of certainty, that the number of storms in the northern hemisphere may have increased since the 1980s.