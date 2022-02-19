Watch the viral video | A monkey reacts strangely after seeing an impressive magic trick in the zoo | directions | tik tok | social networks | tik tok | Mexico | MX | nnda nnrt | Mexico

The viral video From tik tok Where a mischievous monkey appears from the zoo, falls in Mexicogives what we’re talking about Social media. And this is no less, because the recording shows the reaction of the young animal, after seeing a magic trick performed by a curious visitor.

through your account (Tweet embed)the user is identified as Maximilian Ibarra Share a funny story starring one of the primates in Chapultepec Zoo (Mexico City).

The strange reaction of a monkey

It all started when A charismatic animal receives a visit from a magician. After attracting the attention of mammals through the glass exhibition window, the man Show him a dry paper and then “disappear”.

Before this magic trick, it was The monkey was really surprised. He even covered his eyes and started spinning around. The touching scene was immortalized in a clip uploaded by Maximiliano Ibarra.

Monkey video is popular on TikTok

Since posting, video Tweet embed It has reached 11 million views within the Asian platform. Also, netizens wrote comments like “I can already imagine a little monkey telling another that a leaf is gone”; “It seems that he is looking for someone to tell him”; “It looks like he’s turning around looking for someone else to come along and support the story.”among other things.

