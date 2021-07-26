Stones were thrown at Ghannouchi’s convoy in front of the Tunisian Parliament

On Monday, angry protesters threw the convoy of Tunisian Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi Stones in front of the Tunisian ParliamentAs a result, the glass shattered.

This comes as some media outlets quoted Tunisian Parliament Speaker Rashid Ghannouchi as saying that what he called a “coup” would not solve the problems, but rather would multiply them.



President Kais Saied blamed “everything that results from his decisions that we were not consulted about,” and called in a statement, the army and security to reverse the decisions of President Kais Saied.

Ghannouchi added, “The president did not consult us before making his decisions, and we hold him responsible for their repercussions.”

He added: “Qais Saeed did not inform me of any of the dangerous decisions he took. We have been standing since yesterday in front of Parliament, and we reject coups, regardless of their implementation.”

He added, “The doors of Parliament were slammed in our faces, and my deputy and I were prevented from entering it despite my being its speaker. We consider the state institutions to continue until this moment.”

This is while the Tunisian House of Representatives issued a statement rejecting the decisions of President Kais Saied, announcing his entry into a permanent remote session.

Ghannouchi executes it A sit-in in front of the parliament surrounded by the Tunisian armyMeanwhile, Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath correspondent reported that skirmishes erupted between Ennahda supporters and Tunisian citizens in front of the parliament headquarters, while Ghannouchi tried to enter parliament, but the army prevented him from doing so. He added that the army separates Ennahda supporters from protesters in front of Parliament, while Ennahda supporters are trying to storm the parliament headquarters, while army armored vehicles are securing the parliament gates from the inside.