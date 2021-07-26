Australia forgets gold in surfing

like.

Hopes Australia the gold medal in browse subordinate Olympic Games He suffered a crushing blow when he was ranked five in the world Stephanie GilmoreOn Monday, he was eliminated in the round of 16 after losing to sudafricana Bianca Buitendag.

Although the waves were bigger and stronger than those presented during Sunday’s opening session, choosing which waves to ride was tricky. Gilmore, who scored the best on opening day, failed in his picks when Bottendag won.

That’s the nature of surfing, sometimes the waves are there, sometimes the waves aren’t.”

Judging by the combined scores of the two best waves, heat surfers have priority when choosing which one to ride.

When Gilmore missed his chance on a promising wave, Boitendag seized it, and used it to get a degree 7.10 This turns out to be essential.

I looked at that wave and thought it didn’t look good, so I dropped it, turned it into a seven, so that was the most frustrating thing for me,” explained Gilmore, 33.

Few expected Buitendag to have any chance against the decorated Australian, but the lack of expectations allowed her to do her best and win with a score. 13.93 A 10.00.

He had nothing to lose, and he had absolutely no pressure. “I’m the 17th loser in this event and I had nothing to lose and it’s a really comfortable place to be,” the 27-year-old told reporters. It was very difficult, but I knew I was facing the best surfer in the world Steve, so I knew I had to be in the best waves, or else I wouldn’t have the chance. It was exhausting and probably the longest three minutes of my life.”

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of the Excelsior Materials without first obtaining written permission and without including a link to the original text.