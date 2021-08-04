The X Factor has been canceled on British TV after 17 seasons

.’s popular talent show Simon Cowell “The X Factor” It was canceled after 17 years, according to British broadcaster ITV. There are no current plans for the next series of ‘The X Factor’ at this stage.An ITV spokesperson said in a joint statement with Variety. Created by Cowell, “The X Factor” has been on the air since 2004 and has aired 445 episodes over 17 seasons. The show was produced by Syco Entertainment’s production company, Fremantle’s Thames and Cowell. Simon Cowell will soon begin playing the “Walk The Line” music test for ITV and the ITV Hub VOD platform.

Last February (before the pandemic triggered nationwide lockdowns in the UK), it was announced that the show would stop for 2020 and then return in 2021. However, a few months later, ITV plc CEO Kevin Lego said in Virtual Edinburgh Television Festival, there was no guarantee that “The X Factor” would return to television. “It doesn’t come back, it can come back, and if it happens, the shape will change”, He said. “Simon controls it more than we do. When do you want me back How do you want me back? Hopefully we can be a part of it.”

The X Factor has been highly praised for years

The talent show has been the leader in the entertainment empire for decades Simon Cowell. In addition to selling the format worldwide, it launched the careers of dozens of artists. Just remember One Direction, Little Mix, Leona Lewis, and Olly Murs. From 2004 to 2006, Kate Thornton led the program, from 2007 until its closure led by Dermot O’Leary, with the exception of the 2015 version, which was hosted by Olly Murs and Caroline Flack.