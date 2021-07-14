Help Returns to TV: “Tibet Film for the Whites”

Help – which will air tonight on Rai 1 at 9.25pm ​​- is a film based on the novel of the same name written by Kathryn Stockett and starring Viola Davis, the actress who became known to Italian audiences by playing Annalize Keating in the series. Complete Crime Rules. The film won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, and it went to Octavia Spencer.

Help, don’t throw

The year 1963 and the southern United States had not yet dealt with a problem Apartheid and the racist ideas of wealthy whites. skeeter (Emma StoneShe just completed her degree and went home. While her mother (Allison Janney) would like to get married like all her friends and peers, Skeeter wants to focus on her career first. Her dream, in fact, is to become a journalist in New York: however, to do so, she must first develop some experience in this field. So I agreed to write a column on home economics in the local Jackson newspaper.

However, Skeeter knows nothing about household chores and therefore asks for help from Aibileen (Viola Davis), a friend’s maid, to help her answer Desperate Housewives’ questions. Gradually, while talking to the waitress, Skeeter realizes the humiliating conditions African American women have to endure while on duty. So the girl decided to collect her diplomas to make a book: Aibileen also joined Minny (Octavia Spencer), who has just been evicted by the terrible and cruel Hilly (Bryce Dallas Howard) for using the bathroom.

Viola Davis regrets

As stated on the website ofInternet Movie Database, Book Kathryn Stockett On which the movie was based was a real best seller: Stay in Order The New York Times For 103 weeks, six of them are #1. This ensured that the Tate Taylor film – who was, among other things, the writer’s childhood friend – was a huge hit at home, both in terms of box office revenue compared to critics. Help He tells an accurate story and does so without giving up on entertainment: a combination that not only allowed the film to act, but also led to the film garnering a slew of Oscar nominations, including Best Actress in a Leading Role for Viola Davis.

However, as it reports Entertainment WeeklyLater in her career, the actress said that she regretted being involved in it Help, because according to her, he had a story connected with the idea of ​​a white savior, and therefore he was not really able to talk about the marginalization of African American maids. Viola Davis said: “No one hasn’t enjoyed The Help. But deep down I feel I’ve betrayed myself and my people, because I was in a movie that wasn’t ready to tell the whole truth.” Then complete: “The problem is, there aren’t many narratives that include our humanity either. Hollywood is invested in the idea of ​​what it means to be black, but…it’s a service designed for people white audience. At best, a white audience can sit back and take an academic lesson about who we are. Then they leave the cinema and talk about what it means. They are not affected by who we are.”