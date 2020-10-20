Six deaths related to COVID-19 have been recorded across Devon and Cornwall in the latest ONS figures

48 mins ago Marsh Tyler
Another six coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the most recent Office of National Statistics (ONS) numbers across Devon and Cornwall.

The National Bureau of Statistics numbers, relating to the week of October 3 and October 9, were recorded as of October 17, and showed that five of the 354 deaths recorded in the two counties saw COVID-19 appearing on the death certificate. The previous week saw 1 in 334 deaths remembering COVID-19.

Of the five deaths, three were in a nursing home in Plymouth, one in a nursing home in Torbay and one in a Cornish person hospitalized.

It is the first death in Cornwall recorded in seven weeks, and the first death in Torbay recorded in 17 weeks.

A sixth death – also of a Corniche person in hospital in the week of April 4 to April 10 – was recorded this week.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 have been recorded in the Devon County Council area.

It is the 17th consecutive week across Devon and Cornwall combined with the number of deaths in single digits, but the five deaths recorded in the last week are the highest number since the end of June.

The previous weeks have seen 1, 0, 3, 0, 2, 0, 1, 2, 1, 0, 1, 1, 2, 2, 5, 1, 7, 10, 11, 15, 38, 44, 69, done Record 84, 107, 90, 60, 16 and nine deaths.

A health worker arranges swab samples for testing for COVID-19 in the hospital

The Scilly Islands still haven’t seen a COVID-19-related death, South Hams and North Devon gone 20 weeks, Torridge 19 weeks, Exeter and Teignbridge 17 weeks, Mid Devon 11 weeks gone, East Devon eight weeks gone, and West Devon five weeks.

In total, 588 deaths from the coronavirus were recorded across Devon and Cornwall, with 308 in hospitals, 234 in care homes, 45 at home, and one in nursing home.

Of the deaths, 212 were recorded in Cornwall, 99 in Plymouth, 59 in Torbay, 50 in East Devon, 39 in Exeter, 33 in Tigenbridge, 26 in North Devon, 20 in Toureig, and 19 in Med Devon, and 19 in West Devon. And 12 in South Whiskey and none in the Isles of Scilly.

The numbers appear in what local authority the deceased’s usual place of residence was. For example, if a person died in Derriford Hospital but lived in West Devon, while the death may have been recorded in Plymouth, then his death would be recorded in the death statistics for the Office for National Statistics figures v West Devon.

The Torbay Hospital death that occurred after a positive COVID-19 test on October 14 is not included in the latest ONS figures as it falls outside the time range covering the most recent issue.

The death will be included in the figures for next week, as long as the deceased lived in Devon and Cornwall, the death was recorded, and a positive test for COVID-19 is mentioned on the death certificate as a contributing factor.

Total deaths related to COVID-19 in 2020

Place of death
Area nameHomepagehospitalHome CareHospicein another placesum
Plymouth35540199
Torbay5252959
Cornwall1812470212
Scilly Islands
East Devon2192950
Exeter2162139
Med Devon313319
North Devon2141026
South Hams10212
Tenbridge1171533
Torridge39820
West Devon66719
sum453082341588

Week 41 (the week ending October 9)

Place of death
Area nameHomepagehospitalHome CareHospicein another placesum
Plymouth33
Torbay11
Cornwall11
Scilly Islands
East Devon
Exeter
Med Devon
North Devon
South Hams
Tenbridge
Torridge
West Devon
sum145

Week 40 (the week ending October 2)

Place of death
Area nameHomepagehospitalHome CareHospicein another placesum
Plymouth11
Torbay
Cornwall
Scilly Islands
East Devon
Exeter
Med Devon
North Devon
South Hams
Tenbridge
Torridge
West Devon
sum11

Week 39 (the week ending September 25)

Place of death
Area nameHomepagehospitalHome CareHospicein another placesum
Plymouth
Torbay
Cornwall
Scilly Islands
East Devon
Exeter
Med Devon
North Devon
South Hams
Tenbridge
Torridge
West Devon
sum

Week 38 (the week ending September 18)

Place of death
Area nameHomepagehospitalHome CareHospicein another placesum
Plymouth33
Torbay
Cornwall
Scilly Islands
East Devon
Exeter
Med Devon
North Devon
South Hams
Tenbridge
Torridge
West Devon
sum33
Week 37 (the week ending September 11)

Place of death
Area nameHomepagehospitalHome CareHospicein another placesum
Plymouth
Torbay
Cornwall
Scilly Islands
East Devon
Exeter
Med Devon
North Devon
South Hams
Tenbridge
Torridge
West Devon
sum

Week 36 (the week ending September 4)

Place of death
Area nameHomepagehospitalHome CareHospicein another placesum
Plymouth1
Torbay
Cornwall
Scilly Islands
East Devon
Exeter
Med Devon
North Devon
South Hams
Tenbridge
Torridge
West Devon1
sum22

Week 15 (weekend 10 April)

Place of death
Area nameHomepagehospitalHome CareHospicein another placesum
Plymouth114217
Torbay415
Cornwall2261038
Scilly Islands
East Devon314
Exeter448
Med Devon123
North Devon325
South Hams11
Tenbridge33
Torridge112
West Devon314
sum7612290

