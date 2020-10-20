50 crores movie is not what you think! Just wait 11.11

The harassment and resentment that Pakistani actors share on social media related to the 50 Crore movie caused a sensation. And it became a popular belief that Pakistani filmmakers had stolen something like Money Heist for local audiences.

Netizens went crazy after looking at photos of the star actor thinking that a Pakistani movie following the theme of the popular Netflix show Money Heist was in progress.

Starring A-stars such as Faisal Qureshi, Ijaz Aslam, Sabour Ali, Zali Sarhadi, and many others, the movie was reportedly titled 50 crore rupees and caused quite a stir due to its highly visible theft from the Spanish show La Casa De Papel.

However, that is not the case, and this news article will definitely bring much comfort to LA Casa de Papal.

Although the “professor” behind this campaign has a plan to take out something big in the company’s recorded history.

What is it all about then?

According to our source, the country’s leading online marketplace, it will soon announce the 2020 edition of the Gyara Gyara sale (11.11), which will start at midnight on November 11, and this will once again provide customers with a unique experience that will go beyond retail to provide entertainment.

just wait!