50 crores movie is not what you think! Just wait 11.11

55 mins ago Neville Carr
50 crores movie is not what you think! Just wait 11.11

The harassment and resentment that Pakistani actors share on social media related to the 50 Crore movie caused a sensation. And it became a popular belief that Pakistani filmmakers had stolen something like Money Heist for local audiences.

Netizens went crazy after looking at photos of the star actor thinking that a Pakistani movie following the theme of the popular Netflix show Money Heist was in progress.

Starring A-stars such as Faisal Qureshi, Ijaz Aslam, Sabour Ali, Zali Sarhadi, and many others, the movie was reportedly titled 50 crore rupees and caused quite a stir due to its highly visible theft from the Spanish show La Casa De Papel.

However, that is not the case, and this news article will definitely bring much comfort to LA Casa de Papal.

Although the “professor” behind this campaign has a plan to take out something big in the company’s recorded history.

What is it all about then?

According to our source, the country’s leading online marketplace, it will soon announce the 2020 edition of the Gyara Gyara sale (11.11), which will start at midnight on November 11, and this will once again provide customers with a unique experience that will go beyond retail to provide entertainment.

just wait!

READ  David Oyelowo joins City Councilwoman Oprah Winfrey to discuss police brutality

More Stories

Robert Redford James’ son is dead, and fans are sending condolences

9 hours ago Neville Carr

Beyoncé announces her upcoming release, Ivy Park x Adidas, and fans are very excited

17 hours ago Neville Carr

Vicki Ganfalson: Kelly Dodd ‘is the true meaning of pig’

1 day ago Neville Carr

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Six deaths related to COVID-19 have been recorded across Devon and Cornwall in the latest ONS figures

46 mins ago Marsh Tyler

50 crores movie is not what you think! Just wait 11.11

55 mins ago Neville Carr

For the first time, the Starship’s prototype comes to life with three engines

58 mins ago Marsh Tyler

Zach Martin in Concussion Protocol where a cowboy falls into the rubble

1 hour ago Marsh Tyler

Chasing the release time of Verdansk: What is the new Call of Duty Zombies, and Warzone Night Mode? | Games | entertainment

1 hour ago Elena Rowse