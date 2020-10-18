Silly Trump puts a large amount of cash in a collection box at the church in Las Vegas

President Donald Trump attended a high-energy church service Sunday morning at Las Vegas International Church, drawing eight bills – which appeared to be $ 20 – to add to the toll board.

The ceremony was a concert, a partial prayer session, and even a partial gathering, in which church pastor Paul Mark Joliet made a list of Trump’s accomplishments.

He gave the church a voice, he said. The priest added, “ He gave a voice to the unborn baby, ” and Trump received loud cheers and a partial welcome from the audience.

He also thanked Gul Trump for his third appearance in a non-denominational Christian church, where members worship music and flag dancers. This is your third time here. Juliet said: It really means that you are a member of the church.

Trump attended Domestic Service along with his aides Hope Hicks, Kylie McNani and Dan Scavino.

Only a few worshipers wore masks.

Gul spoke about the need in society due to the high unemployment rate in the region due to the economic repercussions of the Coronavirus epidemic.

We now feed about 25,000 people a month in the city. Because, Mr. President, we went to about 28-29 percent unemployment in our city and Clark County, and because of that, we only have parked cars, ”said Gollet.

President Donald Trump is seen putting a $ 20 bunch into a token jar during Sunday Mass at Las Vegas International Church.

Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino (left) and Hope Hicks (right), the president's senior advisor, attended Sunday's services with President Donald Trump.

Denise Gault leads the church in prayer to President Donald Trump, who has taken a seat near the front of the International Church in Las Vegas

Gulet raised eyebrows about Trump’s trip to the church In the Twitter video Saturday afternoon, saying there are “a lot of surprises” in store and it will be “so cool.”

He advised the parishioners: “We arrive early to get a good seat.”

And I will share a tremendous prophetic word that was downloaded, I believe, in my mind and heart from God. Julie said, and I want to pass it on to you. “I did not think of preaching or teaching, but I did not think of changing plans.”

Gault also said that food would be available for worshipers in need or to give it away for hungry friends.

When Trump first arrived, Juliet’s wife Dennis – who is also a church leader – said she received a message from God.

She said, “It’s good to see you again.” She said to me in cheers from the crowd: “At 4:30, the Lord said to me,” I will give your boss a second win. ”

She explained that this had three meanings: “To win, to be president again.”

She also used wordplay that says it can happen when an athlete gets a second win – or wind. This is what the Lord says, He has made your lungs, your body, and your soul, and you have made your strength in such a way that you have been in such high-pressure places for the past four years – and the Lord said, He is ready for the next four years.

Third, she indicated that “the second wind – with the letter D – is the Holy Spirit,” she said, giving a loud shout from the crowd.

Trump attended church several hours after his rival, Democratic nominee Joe Biden, did the same.

Biden went to Sunday Mass with his wife Jill at St. Joseph’s in Brandywine in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

After that, the couple briefly visited the grave of Beau Biden, the son of the former vice president who died of cancer in 2015.

He, the former vice president’s first wife and baby daughter are buried on church grounds.

Biden has been going to church regularly since it reopened.

Trump has not attended church services in person since late 2019.

He went to Mass on Christmas Eve at an evangelical church in Palm Beach last year.

He then presided over an event called “Evangelists for Trump” at a huge church in Miami on January 3.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Trump did not go to Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach to get Easter services, as usual. He and First Lady Melania Trump married at this church in January 2005.

Instead, he was attending nearly Easter mass, using a laptop to set Reverend Robert Jeffries of the First Baptist Church in Dallas.

However, one of the president’s most memorable moments in 2020 was at the church.

On June 1, Trump and his entourage marched from the White House across Lafayette Park, moments after the Black Lives Matter campaign protesters were evacuated with rubber bullets and tear gas.

One of President Donald Trump's most memorable moments in 2020 was in front of the church. On June 1, the Bible was raised in front of St. John's in Washington amid George Floyd's protests

The President raised the Bible and took pictures in front of the historic St. John’s Church in the capital.

The move drew criticism from political opponents and the clergy.

St. John’s suffered minor damage from the previous night’s protests that got out of hand.

Before Trump goes to church on Sunday, he criticized media reports about his failed response to the Coronavirus, stressing again that the United States only has more cases of coronavirus because the country is testing so much for COVID-19.

The US is showing more cases than other countries, and Lamestream Fake News Media pounces on it daily, as it experiences such a high (and expensive) level. No country in the world tests this level. The more you test, the more cases you report. very simple!’ he wrote.

He also spoke, again, of the New York Post report of Hunter Biden’s laptop “a disaster for the entire Biden family.”

The president also described it as “the second biggest political scandal in our history!”

The newspaper said it had published content from a copy of a hard drive given to Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, from a laptop computer allegedly owned by Hunter Biden.

Trump and his allies sought to tie Joe Biden to Hunter Biden’s foreign trade deals, in an effort to portray the Democrat as corrupt – and put the president on the right side of the scheme that led to his impeachment.

The President was accused of pressuring the President of Ukraine to announce an investigation into the Hunter and Joe Biden case.