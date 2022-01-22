Ukraine accuses Germany of “encouraging” Putin to invade

the Ukraine mother Germany They “encourage” Russian President Vladimir Putin after Berlin refused to send weapons to Kiev, which is concerned about an imminent invasion after Russian troops have gathered on its border.

Refuses a shipment of weapons

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned the German ambassador in Kiev, Anka Willhausen, after “totally unacceptable”, according to Kiev, German Navy Commander’s StatementsWhich described the fact that NATO allies are accusing Russia of intent to invade Ukraine as “nonsense”.

Germany announced today that it will send a hospital campaign to Ukraine in February, but has ruled out sending weapons.

“Today, the unity of the West with Russia is more important than ever,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

They undermine and encourage

“Germany’s partners must stop undermining unity with such words and deeds and encourage Vladimir Putin to launch a new offensive against Ukraine.”

He added that Ukraine was grateful to Germany for its support, but “these statements are disappointing.”

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said sending weapons to Ukraine would not help ease the crisis.

Amid the crisis between Russia and the West, German Vice Admiral Kay Achim Senbach appeared on video to say that Russian President Vladimir Putin “deserves respect” and that Kiev will not take back Crimea and that Putin wants to be treated as an equal by the Russian president. West.

“What he really wants is respect. Oh my God, respecting someone doesn’t cost much, it doesn’t cost anything. It’s easy to give him the respect he wants and he probably deserves it,” he said, describing Russia as an ancient and important country.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defense in Berlin said Schenenbach’s comments did not reflect Germany’s position, either in substance or in wording. “Admiral Schonbach will have the opportunity to express his views,” he told the defense minister.

