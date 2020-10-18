Cowboys ready to give the franchise the tag to Dak Prescott once again

Dak Prescott might be in another year of his decade of Hell in Dallas.

Jason La Canvora with CBS Sports I mentioned on Sunday That Cowboys owner Jerry Jones “is ready to tag midfielder Dak Prescott again in 2021, according to several sources with knowledge of the situation.”

The report comes a week after Prescott suffered a horrific end-of-season ankle injury to which he suffered against the Giants on October 11th. The 27-year-old had already scored 1856 yards and 12 overall touchdowns and was on his way to overtake him. Statistics for 2019.

She is expected to make a full recovery.

The Cowboys and their pick in the fourth round of 2016 have been in shaky negotiations for more than a year, during which time the team signed the defensive line of DeMarcus Lawrence, back Jaylon Smith, deflected La’el Collins, Ezekiel Elliott, and broad future Amari Cooper returned to a contract extension, in addition to To the signature of quarterback reserve Andy Dalton. About the league, midfielders Deshawn Watson and Patrick Mahoms signed long-term extensions of four years, $ 156 million and 10 years, $ 503 million, respectively.

The team applied the exclusive franchise mark of $ 31.4 million as a temporary measure of one year in March and long-term talks eventually stalled in July. Before 2020, it was Prescott He earned an average of $ 680,848 a year Under his rookie deal.

Practicing the franchise mark for a second year would cost the Cowboys 120 percent of Prescott’s salary in 2020, or nearly $ 37.7 million. Teams are permitted to use the franchise mark on a player a total of three times, with the third time incurring a cost of 144 percent of the player’s previous salary, or $ 54.3 million in this case.

Earlier in the week, Jones gave a familiar speech, expressing concern about raising the team’s salary cap to any one player.

“I think we should be reminded that in order to have a team, we must really manage how our resources are distributed,” the Cowboys owner told 105.3 The Fan. “Duck deserves anything that you want to put on a piece of paper, relatively. If you evaluate what he can do to help us win trophies, you can see that he is in addition to being a captain in the Leader No. 1 position. We have to make it work.”