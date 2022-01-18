Shocking information has been published regarding the country’s fuel reserves

United People’s Freedom Alliance MP Champika Ranawaka said the country has only 10 days to run out of fuel and many fuel tankers are stuck at sea due to lack of dollars.

According to a statement issued by him:

Ceylon Petroleum has only 10 days left in fuel. (30,000 metric tons of gasoline, 50,000 metric tons of diesel) Currently three tankers of oil, including jet fuel, are flying around the port without a letter of credit.

Ceylon Electricity Board stated that the petroleum company will not supply oil. Petroleum Company What is Ceylon Electricity Board Rs. SriLankan Airlines, which recently leaked false information that it was making profits, owes $330 million to the petroleum company.

The Minister of Fuel says he will give the fuel if the dollars are given. The Minister of Energy says that electricity will be provided in case of refueling. You have to ask them who they are asking for these things. It is the people, not the government, who pay the dollars to Ceylon Petroleum and fuel to the Electricity Board. The Cabinet must inform Parliament and the people together.

They do not have the right to hold press conferences with the ministers of fuel and electricity to say that this is not the government’s fault.

When they warned about it a few months ago, they bragged that there was no fuel or electricity crisis. Neither the ministers of fuel and energy nor the government have issued orders to sell the country’s precious national resources without any apparent purchase.

The deceived are the people of the country. It is said that it is time for the people to take collective democratic action because the government and the ministers could not solve the problem.