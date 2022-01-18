Taiwan will pay the Guatemalan government pressure in the United States

file image. Guatemalan President Alejandro Giamatti speaks at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, US, on September 22, 2021. Justin Lane / Pool via REUTERS/

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) – Taiwan will fund an advisory and promotional campaign for the Guatemalan government with the United States, as Washington questions the fight against corruption in the Central American country and China’s progress in the region.

According to the contract announced by the US government, Taiwan will pay $900,000 for a one-year campaign, automatically renewable for similar periods, in order to advance and “defend” the interests of the Guatemalan government to Washington.

President Alejandro Giamatti’s administration reported signing the contract with Ballard Partners on Monday night and said it was achieved “with the support of Taiwanese cooperation,” but gave no details of the campaign’s cost or what it would be. Fully funded by Taiwan.

The Taiwanese embassy in Guatemala City and the presidency of the Central American country did not respond to inquiries from Reuters about the matter.

In the statement informing the contract with the American company, the Giamatti government indicated that it seeks through the campaign to attract economic investment and tourism and improve the promotion of small producers.

Guatemala has experienced some setbacks in its relationship with the United States, which has been highly critical of the democratic backsliding demonstrated by its anti-corruption partner. The president was not invited to the Democracy Summit, which was held at the end of last year in Washington.

The Central American country is one of the few countries in the region that has ties to Taiwan.

In a surprising diplomatic reversal, Nicaragua in December cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan and restored ties with China, drawing criticism from the United States.

Honduran president-elect, leftist Xiumara Castro, has her government’s plan to establish ties with China, although her team has indicated that they will maintain their ties with Taiwan once it takes power at the end of January.

(Reporting by Sofia Mencho, Editing by Adriana Barrera)